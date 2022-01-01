SoCal's 2021 Lottery Millionaires + Ice Skating: Saturday Smiles
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA — If you are looking for the positive side of news, we are here to help. Patch has sweet Southern California stories we hope you will enjoy.
Los Angeles Area Millionaires Made In 2021: California Lottery
Orange County's Newest Millionaires: California Lottery 2021
Meet Inland Empire's New Millionaires: California Lottery 2021
The Joslyn Center Wine And All That Jazz Slated For January 18
A five-course wine pairing dinner will feature Rombauer wines.
'Humanity At Its Finest:' Pacific Marine Mammal Center Takes In Wayward Seal
The Pacific Marine Mammal Center rescued an orphaned Sea Lion pup, found by this Seal Beach Police Officer.
Southland Residents Break Guinness World Records 2021
Which Southern Californians made their mark in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2021?
Used Bike Donations Needed For Kids In San Diego County
Trek Bicycle locations in Bonita, La Mesa, San Diego, San Marcos and Solana Beach will accept used bicycles.
Devonshire PALS Gives Away Toys To Northridge Kids
The Los Angeles police program in Northridge collected and donated toys to local children Tuesday.
Pacific Marine Mammal Center's Camp Pinniped Registration Open
Applying to send your future Marine Biologists to PMMC Camp Pinniped in April. What to know.
Temecula Pedestrians To See New Safety Equipment Citywide
Butterfield Stage Road, Redhawk Pkwy., Pechanga Pkwy., Rancho California Road, Temecula Pkwy., and Ynez Road corridors will see upgrades.
3 Coyotes Spotted In Agoura Hills Thursday
Three coyotes were spotted by Agoura Hills city staff Thursday morning.
Laguna Beach Festival Of Arts Adds To Permanent Collection
Laguna Beach City Hall walls will be adorned with "Selections from the Collection" now on display through January 13, 2022.
La Verne Police Chief Nick Paz To Retire At The End Of December
Colleen Flores will succeed Nick Paz as La Verne's chief of police and becomes the first woman in city history to lead the department.
9 California 'Staycation' Destinations Worth The Trip
Are you looking for a getaway in California? From wine-centric stops to cityscapes, check out these nine road trip ideas.
Holidays
Father Joe's To Hold New Year's Fundraiser
With help from anonymous donors, the New Year's Countdown Matching Gift Challenge will run through midnight on Friday, New Year's Eve.
Holiday Ice Skating Rinks: 2021 Guide To The Best In S.D. & SoCal
Holiday Ice Skating Rinks: 2021 Guide To The Best In O.C. & SoCal
Holiday Ice Skating Rinks: 2021 Guide To The Best In L.A. & SoCal
Holiday Ice Skating Rinks: 2021 Guide To Best In RivCo & SoCal
Food and Restaurants
RivCo New Year's Dining Deals & Restaurant To-Go Specials 2021-22
L.A. New Year's Dining Deals & Restaurant To-Go Specials 2021-22
S.D. New Year's Dining Deals & Restaurant To-Go Specials 2021-22
O.C. New Year's Dining Deals & Restaurant To-Go Specials 2021-22
Health and Science
San Diego Unified, Community Groups Team Up For COVID-19 Outreach
The school district is teaming up with two community organizations as part of a public outreach campaign for COVID vaccines, officials said.
Devonshire PALS To Host Booster Clinic Amid Omicron Outbreak
Northridge and Chatsworth residents will have a chance to get vaccinated next week amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases.
City Of San Diego Recognized For COVID-19 Wastewater Monitoring
Two state agencies recognized the city's Public Utilities Department for monitoring wastewater in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pepperdine University Set To Start Spring Semester In-Person
As schools across the state move to online instruction amid a COVID-19 outbreak, Pepperdine University announced it will remain in-person.
If you have an idea for a nice news story in your town, let us know. Email your story tips to autumn.johnson@patch.com.
This article originally appeared on the San Diego Patch