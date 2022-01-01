SoCal's 2021 Lottery Millionaires + Ice Skating: Saturday Smiles

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA — If you are looking for the positive side of news, we are here to help. Patch has sweet Southern California stories we hope you will enjoy.





A five-course wine pairing dinner will feature Rombauer wines.

The Pacific Marine Mammal Center rescued an orphaned Sea Lion pup, found by this Seal Beach Police Officer.

Which Southern Californians made their mark in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2021?

Trek Bicycle locations in Bonita, La Mesa, San Diego, San Marcos and Solana Beach will accept used bicycles.

The Los Angeles police program in Northridge collected and donated toys to local children Tuesday.

Applying to send your future Marine Biologists to PMMC Camp Pinniped in April. What to know.

Butterfield Stage Road, Redhawk Pkwy., Pechanga Pkwy., Rancho California Road, Temecula Pkwy., and Ynez Road corridors will see upgrades.

Three coyotes were spotted by Agoura Hills city staff Thursday morning.

Laguna Beach City Hall walls will be adorned with "Selections from the Collection" now on display through January 13, 2022.

Colleen Flores will succeed Nick Paz as La Verne's chief of police and becomes the first woman in city history to lead the department.

Story continues

Are you looking for a getaway in California? From wine-centric stops to cityscapes, check out these nine road trip ideas.

Holidays

With help from anonymous donors, the New Year's Countdown Matching Gift Challenge will run through midnight on Friday, New Year's Eve.









Food and Restaurants

Health and Science

The school district is teaming up with two community organizations as part of a public outreach campaign for COVID vaccines, officials said.

Northridge and Chatsworth residents will have a chance to get vaccinated next week amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases.

Two state agencies recognized the city's Public Utilities Department for monitoring wastewater in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As schools across the state move to online instruction amid a COVID-19 outbreak, Pepperdine University announced it will remain in-person.

If you have an idea for a nice news story in your town, let us know. Email your story tips to autumn.johnson@patch.com.







This article originally appeared on the San Diego Patch