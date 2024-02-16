Socastee church members ask for help to restore historical landmark

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Members of Socastee United Methodist Church are asking for the community’s help in restoring its sanctuary that dates back to 1875.

The sanctuary is a Horry County historical landmark and is one of the oldest buildings in Socastee. The building has stood for almost 150 years.

In January, some church members voted to demolish it and salvage some items because they didn’t have enough money to restore it.

After hearing from other church members, they’ve decided to restore it but need the community’s help.

“A decision as a chairperson standing in front of the congregation sharing that news with them was not something we wanted to do,” Fred Harris said. Harris is the church’s building committee chairperson overseeing the restoration.

The old sanctuary has stood through many Sunday school classes, church services and weddings. Fast forward almost 150 years, the sanctuary closed in August 2023 because of issues with the floors, roof, and foundation.

Harris said they’re glad they made the decision to restore the sanctuary instead of demolishing it but face a long road ahead.

“Sometimes when you start a project like this you don’t know what you’re going to find once you begin exploring and investigating what’s underneath,” Harris said. “Let’s say some of the different parts of the building that we haven’t exposed.”

The building still has many original qualities like scratches from dogs on former porch doors and exterior wood underneath vinyl put on in the 1950’s to protect it.

Bill Singleton and his wife Misty have been long-time church members.

He said it was hard to hear about the possible demolition because his family was very involved in the church and its history dates back to his great grandfather.

“It really was devastating because of all the history and my father,” Singleton said. “It was his mission before he died to finish the restoration and get the vinyl off and expose the real true quality of this building.”

Singleton said the church could use any help like donations or volunteering. He hopes to see church members use the sanctuary for many more weddings, Sunday school classes and services to come.

“And me personally, if we get the outside fixed, I’m just going to stand back and look at it,” Singleton said. “Be proud to see it saved.”

The church plans to meet with the Horry County Historic Preservation commission on Feb. 26 to figure out its next steps are to remain a historical landmark.

If you’d like to donate or volunteer to help with the restoration, click here.

Adrianna Lawrence is a multimedia journalist at News13. Adrianna is originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and joined the News13 team in June 2023 after graduating from Virginia Commonwealth University in May 2023. Keep up with Adrianna on Instagram, Facebook, and X, formerly Twitter. You can also read more of her work, here.

