Socastee church members met with Horry County to save 1875 historical landmark

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Socastee church, who recently asked the community for help to restore an 1875 historical landmark, met with the Horry County Historical Preservation Commission Monday evening.

Members of the Socastee United Methodist Church came out to figure out what the next steps are in restoring the old 1875 sanctuary. Their goal is to restore the building while remaining a historical landmark with the county.

The sanctuary has stood for nearly 150 years. The church building committee overseeing it, first decided in January to demolish it. After many members spoke out, they changed their mind and are on a mission to restore it.

Fred Harris, the building committee chairperson, asked staff and commission members at Monday’s meeting several questions.

Questions like what they need to submit to the commission for approval.

The commission told Harris they would need to first get quotes from engineers, draw up plans, and then submit those plans to the commission for a vote.

The commission meets once a month and requires information be sent 30 days in advance, but Harris says the church is looking forward to this process.

“We know we have a lot of work ahead of us,” Harris said. “But we’re willing to do that work because we know how important this facility is not only for our church members but also for Socastee itself.”

The commission also recommended Harris reach out to the Horry County Historical Society for fundraising help.

Harris says he’s excited to go back and fill in church members on what was discussed.

“I think they’re going to be happy to hear what I have to say to them,” Harris said. “They do not realize the steps that we have to follow, nor do they understand that because it’s a historical landmark, there’s specific protocols that you have to adhere to so that’s going to be my job to educate them to make sure that we get all the estimates we need at this time and also make sure that we hit all of these guidelines.”

Harris said he hopes to see some results in the next two to three months.

The church is still looking for donations for the restoration process so if you’d like to donate, click here.

Adrianna Lawrence is a multimedia journalist at News13. Adrianna is originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and joined the News13 team in June 2023 after graduating from Virginia Commonwealth University in May 2023. Keep up with Adrianna on Instagram, Facebook, and X, formerly Twitter. You can also read more of her work, here.

