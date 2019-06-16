Soccer-Canada crush Martinique 4-0 in Gold Cup opener

By Rory Carroll

PASADENA, Calif., June 15 (Reuters) - Teenager Jonathan David scored twice as Canada thrashed Martinique 4-0 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday to win the opening match of the Gold Cup.

Canada threatened from the outset and it felt like only a matter of time before Les Rouges would break through, which they did in the 33rd minute when David intercepted a poor back pass deep in Martinique territory and drilled it home.

Kevin Parsemain had the best chances of responding for Martinique but his 43rd minute attempt from close range went wide of the post and goalkeeper Milan Borjan thwarted his two other attempts to preserve Canada's 1-0 lead into halftime.

David struck again in the 53rd minute when he got on the end of midfielder Samuel Piette's long ball and fired his shot into the net off the base of the post to put Canada 2-0 up.

The goal was the 19-year-old forward's sixth in five appearances for Canada.

Experienced winger Junior Hoilett put Canada up 3-0 in the 63rd minute when he bundled the ball over the line from close range and Scott Arfield's strike four minutes later put the game out of reach for Martinique.

The match was the first in Group A, which also includes Cuba and tournament favorites Mexico, who meet later on Saturday.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll, editing by Nick Mulvenney)