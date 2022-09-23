Soccer coach sexually assaulted 15-year-old player in Desert Hot Springs, sheriff says

A soccer coach who's accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old player in Desert Hot Springs was arrested Thursday, Riverside County sheriff's deputies said.

Rosario Navarro Gonzalez, 49, of Menifee was booked on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor.

On May 3, deputies began to investigate a sexual assault that occurred in the 64500 block of Pierson Boulevard on July 18, 2021, in Desert Hot Springs. The deputies found the girl had been assaulted when she returned to visit family members in the city, according to a sheriff's department press release.

After the man contacted her again Feb. 5 while she was at a business in the 40800 block of Winchester Road in Temecula, her parents reported the incident to authorities.

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Sheriff: Soccer coach sexually assaulted girl in Desert Hot Springs