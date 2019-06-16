REFILE-Soccer-Dominant U.S. ease past Chile to book place in last 16

(Fixes headline)

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Striker Carli Lloyd scored twice as the United States made light work of Chile on Sunday, winning 3-0 and sending the current holders into the last 16 at the Women's World Cup.

The U.S., coming off a record 13-0 win over Thailand in their Group F opener, were in control from the first minute and scored three first-half goals.

Lloyd became the first player to score in six consecutive World Cup matches when putting her team ahead in the 11th minute by smashing a half-volley into the net from just inside the box.

Midfielder Julie Ertz doubled the score on 26 minutes and Lloyd powered home from a corner on 36 minutes to make it three.

Paris St Germain goalkeeper Christiane Endler pulled off a string of magnificent saves in the second-half to deny the defending champions from extending their lead before Lloyd missed an 81st penalty that should have sealed her hat-trick. (Reporting by John Irish Editing by Ian Chadband)