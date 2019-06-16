Soccer-Eder double earns victory for Jiangsu

By Michael Church

HONG KONG, June 16 (Reuters) - Former Inter Milan striker Eder scored twice as Jiangsu Suning kept the top four within sight in the Chinese Super League with a 4-1 win over struggling Beijing Renhe on Sunday evening.

Eder's double came either side of Zhang Wenzhao's equaliser for Beijing, with the second restoring the lead for Cosmin Olaroiu's side before Zhou Yun and Gao Tianyi both netted in stoppage time.

"It's a shame that we sealed the win so late but the game went as I expected," said Jiangsu's Romanian coach.

"The team created a lot of opportunities but unfortunately we didn't take them. Fortunately, when we broke the deadlock everything went smoothly and we won the game."

The victory keeps Jiangsu in fifth in the standings after 13 games, one point behind fourth-placed Shandong Luneng but still well adrift of runaway leaders Beijing Guoan.

Tianjin Tianhai remain rooted to the bottom of the standings following their 1-1 draw with Henan Jianye on Sunday while Shenzhen FC and Tianjin Teda drew 0-0.

Guoan won their 12th game of the season on Friday when they defeated Shanghai Shenhua 2-1, with goals from Piao Cheng and Renato Augusto before a late consolation from Wu Yuzen.

Roger Schmidt's side are five points clear of Guangzhou Evergrande, who climbed into second place with a 2-0 win over Shanghai SIPG courtesy of a brace from former Barcelona midfielder Paulinho.

Shandong stay in fourth following their 1-1 draw with Chongqing Lifan, but are now nine points behind third-placed SIPG.

Eran Zahavi confirmed his status as the Chinese Super League's leading scorer with a hat-trick against Wuhan Zall that takes his tally for the season to 14 in 13 games.

However, that was not enough for Dragan Stojkovic's side to avoid defeat against last season's second division champions as a brace from Rafael Silva along with goals from Song Zhiwei and Jean Kouassi sealed a 4-3 win for Wuhan.

Ezequiel Lavezzi made an immediate impact on his first appearance of the season for struggling Hebei CFFC. The Argentinian came off the bench to score the only goal of the game as Hebei defeated Dalian Yifang. (Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Christian Radnedge)