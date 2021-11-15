Soccer fan guns men down at restaurant during argument over game, Texas cops say

A man has been charged with murder after an argument over a soccer game left one dead and another injured, Houston police said.

Julio Noches-Cerna, 46, was arrested in connection with the fight at a southwest Houston restaurant, police said in a news release.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, police were called to the restaurant and found two men in critical condition, police said. A tweet from Houston Police said the men were fighting over a soccer game, and it escalated into a shooting.

The restaurant was broadcasting the soccer game on television when the men began fighting over the outcome of the game, KPRC reported.

Restaurant guests held the suspect at the scene until police arrived, the tweet said.

Both shooting victims were taken to a hospital, police said. Boris Jackson Colindres-Herrera, 34, died from gunshot wounds to the stomach. Gustov Blanda, 40, also suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and was in critical condition.

Noches-Cerna also suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital before he was arrested, according to the news release.

He is being charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

