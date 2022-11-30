Soccer fans around the world watch Iran vs United States
Soccer fans watched the United States vs Iran game in World Cup watch party in throughout the world. (November 29)
European Union leaders are pushing to quickly establish an investment programme to ramp up production in the bloc's defence industry in light of the war in Ukraine, according to a draft of conclusions for a Dec. 15-16 summit. "The European Council ... calls on the Commission to rapidly present a proposal for a European Defence Investment Programme to reinforce the capacity and resilience of the European defence technology and industrial sector, including small and medium enterprises," said the draft, seen by Reuters on Wednesday. EU leaders will also push the bloc's executive commission and the European Defence Agency to intensify efforts to identify military gaps and coordinate joint defence procurement, in particular to replenish their stocks of materiel, which have been depleted in support of Ukraine.
A federal judge threw out a lawsuit against the maker of an anti-malarial drug blamed for causing psychotic behavior and neurological damage to U.S. servicemembers, ruling that the case had no right to be filed in California. The proposed class-action case brought last year by an Army veteran accused Roche Laboratories Inc. and Genentech Inc. of intentionally misleading the Department of Defense and the Food and Drug Administration about the dangers of mefloquine, the generic version of the drug Lariam. Similar cases had been brought in Canada and Australia, but the lawsuit in federal court in Northern California was the first large-scale case of its kind in the U.S., attorneys said.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a regular meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss Russian plans and ways to respond. Source: President's Office of Ukraine Quote: "The Commander-in-Chief and the commanders of the operational command forces reported on the current situation on the front line and the actions taken by the defence forces to liberate Ukrainian territory.
Change is in the air. This year, Virgin Atlantic eased its strict criteria prohibiting employees from displaying tattoos, meaning your next in-flight pot of Pringles or gin miniature could be delivered by an ink-covered arm. In an about-turn from the airline’s famed high heels, red suits and matching lipstick of old, it also removed the requirement for crew to wear gendered uniforms.
On 29 November, Russian occupation forces fired 150 mortar bombs, shells and other projectiles on several hromadas situated near the Ukrainian-Russian border in Sumy Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.
President Biden on Tuesday cheered the U.S. men’s national soccer team for its win over Iran in the World Cup at an event in Michigan to promote his economic agenda. Biden, who had wrapped up his speech in Bay City and was mingling with attendees, walked back to the microphone to tell the crowd that…
Samuel L. Jackson, star of several Quentin Tarantino and Marvel movies, disagrees with the director's opinion that MCU actors are 'not movie stars.'
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Wednesday will argue the United States must do more to counter China while insisting the world's two largest economies should not isolate from each other. "We have to run faster and out innovate and keep pushing," Raimondo told reporters Tuesday previewing her planned speech at MIT titled "U.S. Competitiveness and the China Challenge." The United States and China have sharply clashed in recent years.
Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin dies at 96
Big sporting events and other large media events can create a stir among businesses to try to figure out a way to attract customers who are following a game or event. The World Cup's worldwide soccer competition being held in the Qatar is the latest sporting event that has captured the imagination of commercial establishments. The tournament, which is played every four years, will next be played in 2026 in America with games held in Canada, Mexico and the United States.
These diversified emerging market funds have more than $250 million in assets, have been around for at least three years, and are open to investors.
South Korea have a must-win Group H finale against Portugal, who have already made it through to the last 16 of the World Cup.
Over the weekend, you might not have seen the shocking footage coming out of several major Chinese cities, with thousands upon thousands of protesters taking to the streets chanting “stand up,” or “down with [Chinese president] Xi Jingping.” You may not have seen the rare display of cohesion from the protesters around the same issues of ongoing brutal covid-based lockdowns and government repression. You may also not have paid witness to the repressive and violent shows of force from police and o
FIFA will pay out $440 million in prize money for the 2022 men’s World Cup, currently being held in the smallest-ever host country of Qatar. The winning team will take home $42 million, but payouts aren’t limited to the top performers: With its win Tuesday over Iran, the U.S. Men’s National Team advanced out of […]
Considering that the Proud Boys endorsed county School Board members and Venice homes fly "F--- Biden" signs, the city doesn't have a leg to stand on.
Elon Musk pointed to Volkswagen's Nazi origins after an actress said she swapped her Tesla for a VW because of the rise in hate speech on Twitter.
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The European Union will try to set up a specialised court, backed by the United Nations, to investigate and prosecute possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, European Commision President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday. "We are ready to start working with the international community to get the broadest international support possible for this specialised court," von der Leyen said. Ukraine has been pushing for the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute Russian military and political leaders it holds responsible for starting the war.
Goalkeeper Andre Onana leaves Cameroon's World Cup squad, saying there has been 'no will' to find a solution after he was suspended for disciplinary reasons.