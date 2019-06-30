UPDATE 1-Soccer-Haiti beat Canada 3-2 with remarkable second-half comeback

* Three second half goals seal win for Haiti

* Haiti reach semis for first time in Gold Cup history (Adds quotes)

June 29 (Reuters) - Haiti came back from two goals down at halftime to score three times in a superb second half and knock Canada out of the Gold Cup 3-2 on Saturday.

Jonathan David and Lucas Cavallini, who between them had scored nine goals in their last three games, added another one each in the first half as Canada dominated the early part of the quarter-final in Houston, Texas.

But the Haitians, who won all three of their group games, turned the tables with a blistering second half performance to reach the semis for the first time since the tournament changed to its current format in 1991.

The comeback began five minutes after the break when Duckens Nazon took advantage of a poor pass back from Marcus Godinho to score and then Herve Bazile equalised from the spot after 70 minutes.

Wilde-Donald Guerrier completed the turnaround six minutes later when he latched onto a lovely pass from Nazon and superbly beat the goalkeeper.

"It’s crazy," said Nazon. "Haiti never done that in the past so I am really proud.

"Now we are in history finally but it is not finished. We want to go higher and higher and higher. So the sky is the limit.

"Everyone played with the heart," Nazon added. "When you play football, you have to give what you got, you play with your heart and you play everything and after the game you have no regrets, that’s what’s most important."

Haiti, who won the forerunner to this tournament in 1973, will face either Mexico or Costa Rica in the semi-final on July 2 in Glendale, Arizona.

Mexico play Costa Rica in their quarter-final later on Saturday.

The other two quarter-finals will be decided on Sunday when Jamaica play Panama and defending champions the United States face Curacao. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford )