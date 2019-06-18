Soccer-Lampard likely to be named Chelsea boss, says Redknapp

June 18 (Reuters) - Derby County boss Frank Lampard would find it hard to say no to Chelsea if they offered him the manager's job, his uncle Harry Redknapp has told the BBC.

Lampard, who spent 13 trophy-laden years as a player at Chelsea, guided Derby to the Championship (second-tier) playoff final in his first season in management, where they lost out to Aston Villa.

The 40-year-old has emerged as the favourite to replace Maurizio Sarri at the Premier League club after the Italian joined Serie A champions Juventus on Sunday.

"In my personal opinion, he'll be the manager of Chelsea. It looks to me like it's going to happen," Redknapp, who has managed several English clubs including West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"If Chelsea come calling, it's a difficult one for him to turn down. He's a true legend at Chelsea, one of the greatest players in the club's history.

"It may not come along again, you never know in football, the opportunity is there for him to go back now."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )