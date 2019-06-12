Soccer-Le Sommer penalty puts France on brink of last 16

NICE, France, June 12 (Reuters) - France took a big step towards the last 16 of the women's World Cup after Eugenie Le Sommer's penalty earned the tournament hosts a 2-1 victory against Norway on Wednesday.

Le Sommer struck from the spot after Wendie Renard's own goal had cancelled out Valerie Gauvin's opener for France at the start of the second half.

The victory put Corinne Diacre's team top of Group A with a maximum six points.

Norway, the 1995 champions, are second on three points, ahead of Nigeria on goal difference after the African champions won 2-0 against South Korea, who are bottom with no points.

Norway play South Korea in their final encounter while France need a draw against Nigeria in their last group game to advance as group winners.

