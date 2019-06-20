Soccer-Perfect U.S. beat Sweden 2-0 to top Group F

LE HAVRE, France, June 20 (Reuters) - Holders the United States beat Sweden 2-0 on Thursday to maintain their perfect women's World Cup record and top Group F, setting up a last-16 clash with Spain.

Lindsey Horan netted the tournament's fastest goal after three minutes and Jonna Andersson scored an own goal as the U.S. beat the record for most goals (18) in the women's World Cup group stage.

Sweden, who were also qualified before kickoff, finished second in the group with six points and will face Canada for a place in the quarter-finals.

Chile beat pointless Thailand 2-0 in the group's other game to end up third but were eliminated.

