Soccer player accused of rape

Mar. 31—STORRS — A 21-year-old University of Connecticut soccer player was arrested as a fugitive in New York related to charges of aggravated sexual assault and unlawful restraint.

Members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force took Ziyad Fekri into custody without incident Monday following an investigation by the UConn Police Department and the Tolland County State's Attorney's office.

An arrest warrant affidavit indicates a female UConn student reported on Feb. 15 that she was assaulted by a male UConn student she knew.

That individual was identified as Fekri, a member of the UConn men's soccer team.

According to a press release issued Tuesday from the Tolland County State's Attorney's office, Fekri was issued and served an arrest warrant Feb. 16 in connection with an incident after midnight on Feb. 13 into the early morning hours of Feb. 14.

The Connecticut Domestic Violence protocols were used while issuing the warrant, according to the press release.

Fekri was charged with second- degree assault, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and first- degree unlawful restraint.

He was processed at the UConn Police Department headquarters on the Storrs campus.

Fekri posted a $ 75,000 bond and was released from custody with a protective order in place for the victim.

Following Fekri's initial arrest, UConn Police continued their investigation into the assault.

Over the next five weeks of the investigation, police alleged he was responsible for multiple violent assaults against the victim over the course of a month.

" The assaults escalated as time progressed and included pulling of hair, grabbing the victim from behind around the neck, punch-

