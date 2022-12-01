Soccer Pro Pele's Family Gives Health Update Amid Cancer Battle
Brazilian soccer legend Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento says, "there is no emergency" after her dad's recent hospitalization following his cancer diagnosis.
Brazilian soccer legend Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento says, "there is no emergency" after her dad's recent hospitalization following his cancer diagnosis.
Two new studies presented Tuesday suggest that a standard procedure for treating arthritis may in fact be making the disease worse than preventing it.
Emily Ratajkowski just showed off her super toned abs and butt in some new bikini photos on Instagram. To stay fit, the model, 31, likes to take Zumba classes.
It looks like U.S. men's national team fans don't have to worry about Christian Pulisic's injury.
Dr. Marcy Crouch tells TODAY.com five things she would never do as a pelvic floor physical therapist, including kegels at a red light or hovering over a toilet.
This is the first time in eight years that the USMNT made it through the World Cup's knockout round and will appear in the Round of 16.
It seemed like quintessential Cristiano Ronaldo when the Portugal captain ghosted between Uruguay defenders to get the faintest of headers on a Bruno Fernandes cross, then claimed a goal which may not have been his. Unfortunately for the unattached striker, tenuous goal claims are tougher than ever in the era of hi-tech football.
A "united" South Korea will be fired up by a burning sense of injustice when they face Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal later this week as they fight to keep their World Cup alive.
The players for both England and Wales took a knee before their final World Cup group game on Tuesday. The teams made the gesture as a sign of solidarity in the fight against discrimination. England and Wales were among seven European nations that had intended to have their captains wear “One Love” armbands in support of inclusivity at the tournament in Qatar.
It’s not your imagination. It seems like everyone is getting sick in South Florida.
What are the yellow card rules at the World Cup and when does the 'clean slate' rule kick in?
Iranians had been hoping for a repeat of their 1998 World Cup victory over the United States but their 1-0 defeat in Qatar on Tuesday plunged Tehran into disappointed silence as they exited the tournament.
Testing, masking, avoiding indoor crowded settings and keeping vaccinations and boosters up to date are the best strategies we have to stay safe
USMNT star Christian Pulisic was taken to the hospital after exiting Tuesday's win over Iran with an injury.
Cameroon goalkeeper André Onana fought with his manager Rigobert Song over the team's playing style, according to Marca.
The South Korean football team, which tied against Uruguay and was defeated by Ghana so far in the...
Here are winners and losers from the United States mens national team as it advanced to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter was a relieved man as he spoke to media after the USA beat Iran 1-0 to clinch a spot in the last 16 of the World Cup.
Kid interrupts math class to announce U.S. mens national team win after Tuesdays Group B finale against Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain, asserted in an interview published Tuesday the club may be looking for a new home after being made to feel unwelcome at the Parc des Princes.
Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is out indefinitely after suffering a stroke on Monday, the team’s General Manager Ron Hextall announced on Wednesday.