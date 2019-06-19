Soccer-Scotland out after Argentina come back from 3-0 down to draw

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Scotland were knocked out of the women's World Cup on Wednesday after Argentina came back from 3-0 down to snatch a 3-3 draw with a last gasp re-taken penalty following a dramatic intervention from the video assistant referee.

Scotland needed a win to have any chance of getting through and looked to have comfortably sealed victory after taking a 3-0 lead after 70 minutes with goals from Kim Little, Jennie Beattie and Erin Cuthbert.

Yet after Argentina brought on Dalila Ippolito and Milagros Menendez midway through the second half, their toothless attack appeared rejuvenated.

Menendez first slipped home after from a through ball from Ippolito and then Florencia Bonsegundo's shot from outside the box crossed the line setting up a grand stand finish.

A VAR review then confirmed Aldana Cometti was brought down in the 87th minute, but Bonsegundo's penalty was initially saved only for the referee to call for the kick to be retaken after consulting the VAR because keeper Lee Alexander had moved off her line.

Bonsegundo made no mistake second time round to level the game at 3-3, knocking Scotland out after they finished bottom of Group D and leaving Argentina with a slim chance of qualifying as one of the best third-placed sides. (Reporting by John Irish Editing by Toby Davis)