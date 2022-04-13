🌱Soccer Stadium Price Tag Going Up + Vandals Break Into Plow Trucks

Morning, people of Pawtucket! Karena Garrity here with your brand-new edition of the Pawtucket Daily.

First, today's weather:

Times of sun and clouds. High: 64 Low: 51.

Here are the top three stories in Pawtucket today:

Due to inflation and price increases, the price tag for the proposed Pawtucket soccer stadium is going up, but by how much is yet to be determined. The stadium project is meant to be the epicenter of the town. The project will include an 11,000-seat stadium as its centerpiece, with an apartment, shopping and entertainment complex spanning both banks of the Seekonk River. (The Providence Journal) This week marks the first time in almost two years that staff and students at Providence schools have not been mandated to wear masks. Following a survey sent out to parents last month, the mask policy in the schools has been updated making it optional. However, the district is still taking the health risks of COVID-19 very seriously, continuing to offer free vaccination clinics and testing to students, teachers and staff. (WPRI.com) A dozen plow trucks used by the city of Providence were reportedly vandalized sometime over the weekend at the Providence Public Works Building. The windows were broken and the joysticks were stolen. The trucks were reportedly in a locked, fenced-in area, however, after inspection, police found that a section of the fence had been pulled back.(GoLocalProv)



From our sponsor:

Today’s newsletter is brought to you in part by Ring, a Patch Brand Partner. We all know that Ring is the leader in video doorbells for home security. But did you know that Ring now makes a home security system that is getting raves from consumer electronic experts?

To learn more about Ring Alarm Pro, the system CNET called "the future of home security,” or to build your own custom system, visit Ring here.

Today in Pawtucket:

Take & Make Kits - Pawtucket Public Library (12:00 AM)

Bunny Scavenger Hunt - Pawtucket Public Library (12:00 AM)

Toddler Story Class - Pawtucket Public Library (10:30 AM)

Teen Gamers Club - Pawtucket Public Library (4:00 PM)

Evening High Beginner Class - Pawtucket Public Library (6:00 PM)

Story continues

From my notebook:

Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket: "It is officially the week of our 2022 Youth of the Year celebration! We have two incredible candidates this year, and we'd like for you to get to know them better!" (Facebook)

Pawtucket, RI - Lost & Found Pets: "Pawtucket - Do you know this dog?" (Facebook)

Pawtucket YMCA: "Join us for #HealthyKidsDay on April 30! This is the Y’s largest, single-day event promoting the health and well-being of kids and families. We will have free, entertaining activities for everyone to enjoy." (Facebook)

Loving the Pawtucket Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at karena.garrity@patch.com

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Wednesday! I'll catch up with you bright and early tomorrow morning with a new update.

— Karena Garrity

About me: I am a URI graduate and I have been a community reporter for the better part of the past 20 years. I love Pawtucket and I am honored to be a part of Patch.com. You can reach me at; karena.garrity@patch.com.

This article originally appeared on the Pawtucket Patch