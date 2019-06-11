Soccer-Tunisia stun Croatia 2-1 ahead of African Nations Cup

June 11 (Reuters) - Tunisia enjoyed a perfect warm-up for the June 21-July 19 African Nations Cup after goals from Anice Badri and Naim Sliti helped them to a 2-1 win over 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia in a friendly on Tuesday.

The Tunisians dominated against an understrength Croatia whose coach Zlatko Dalic fielded several debutants in an unfamiliar 3-5-2 formation, which looked completely at sea against the visitors in Varazdin.

Badri capped a flowing move in the 16th minute to fire Tunisia ahead and the African side could have led by a bigger margin at the interval but for some poor finishing and a pair of good saves by Croatia keeper Simon Sluga.

Bruno Petkovic levelled early in the second half with his first international goal before substitute Sliti converted a 70th-minute penalty for Tunisia after Croatia captain Domagoj Vida handled the ball in front of goal. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)