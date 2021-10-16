SocGen CEO expects earnings growth in 2022 to be more moderate

FILE PHOTO: Euronext stock exchange's annual conference in Paris
·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale SA in 2022 should record a "more moderate" growth in its results than in the current year, Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said on Sunday.

In an interview with weekly Journal du Dimanche, Oudea called 2021 an atypical year, citing a very low cost of risk, which reflects provisions against bad loans, a strong post-pandemic economic rebound, and a flow of savings towards more dynamic investments.

"Next year will undoubtedly be a year of more moderate growth," Oudea said.

SocGen, France's third-biggest listed lender, said this week it would cut 3,700 jobs between 2023 and 2025 as it merges its retail network with that of its Credit du Nord unit, but added there would be no forced redundancies.

To strengthen its profitability and financial solvency, the bank has restructured its operations in recent years, notably with the sale of businesses in Central and Eastern Europe and by refocusing its corporate and investment banking.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Matthieu Protard; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cameron Norrie brushes aside Grigor Dimitrov to reach Indian Wells final

    The new British number one triumphed 6-2 6-4 and will take on either Taylor Fritz or Nikoloz Basilashvili on Sunday.

  • Why shipping delays won't torpedo Walmart

    The world's largest retailer is in a good position to navigate chaos at the ports, analysts argue.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Change The World

    Technology is changing everything we know about the world, but three industries, in particular, are leading the charge

  • Insiders Are Snapping Up These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The stock market is all about timing. Whether your investment strategy is bullish or bearish, what matters is making the right moves at the right time. This is the truth at the heart of the old Wall Street cliché that bulls and bears make money, while pigs get slaughtered. If you get greedy, and start chasing money, you’ll overlook the signs that tell you when to buy or sell. Smart investors will be looking for reliable signs that will indicate a stock’s likely movement. In volatile times like t

  • Want $5,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $57,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    With yields ranging from 7.7% to 10.4%, these dividend stocks can help maximize income-investors' returns.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    Cathie Wood's Ark Invest owns more than 150 stocks, but here are three you want to buy and hold for the next decade.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Set to Shine in 2022

    The stock market has been strong in 2021, but not for all companies. However, a select few are set up for big things next year.

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential. Growth stocks have exploded in value at the marketplace over the past few months due in part to the influx […]

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    It's an understatement to say Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about investing. Few if any CEOs have generated such high returns as consistently and for as long as Buffett has. Although his total returns have actually lagged well behind the S&P 500 for the past decade, that's really a more recent phenomenon and a result of the pandemic dramatically dragging down his holdings.

  • 3 Cryptos To Watch Closely During the Tail End of 2021

    Bitcoin has been on an uptick lately, but other cryptos are also worth keeping an eye on in the fourth quarter, many experts are saying. Explore: US Leads World Bitcoin Mining, Following China Mining...

  • Will Nvidia Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Over the last five years, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) share price has climbed more than 1,000% and had a market cap of $522 billion at the time this was written. The stellar growth in the gaming and data center segments, along with the prospects for more growth from these two businesses, explains why investors have bid the stock to a high price-to-earnings ratio of 74. For the stock to justify that valuation and reach a $1 trillion market cap, Nvidia must deliver strong growth from its two largest segments.

  • If I Could Buy Just One Investment, This Would Be It

    This investment alone would provide diversification and a good chance at earning a reasonable return.

  • Solana: Buy the Dip

    Decentralized app (dApps) hub Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and its coins have witnessed stellar gains -- up a stunning 9,500% since the beginning of the year. Investors were euphoric about its technological advantage over networks such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) as a fast and scalable blockchain that can execute smart contracts. The first catalyst is that Solana has grown rapidly in the span of the past few months.

  • I inherited annuities from my dad — how can I avoid being double taxed?

    Q.: Hi Dan, I am the beneficiary of several nonqualified annuities that my father had. The companies holding these annuities are saying that the cost basis is undetermined. How can I avoid being double taxed on the amount my father paid for these annuities with after tax money?

  • This Self-Storage Real Estate Investment Fund Has a 22% Target Annual Return

    The latest offering on RealCrowd’s real estate investment platform is for a self-storage fund with a 22% target internal rate of return (IRR). The $50 million fund is targeting a portfolio of both value-added and new development self-storage opportunities to produce cash flow and substantial capital gains. Investment Strategy: The fund’s sponsor, Ziff Real Estate Partners, intends to acquire a diverse portfolio of roughly 15 high-quality self-storage properties through the ground-up development

  • MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Bet Doubles to $6 Billion as Price Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc. appears to be one of the bigger beneficiaries from the euphoria surrounding the likely launch of Bitcoin ETFs, with the overall value of the company’s holding of the cryptocurrency doubling. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion

  • QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.68

    QUALCOMM Incorporated's ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.68 on 16th of December. This makes the...

  • Microsoft discloses pay boosts for CEO Satya Nadella, other top execs

    Nadella's pay has been tethered to performance over the past two fiscal years. And as the Microsoft's revenue has steadily grown, it has increased Nadella's compensation as well.

  • 3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement

    Admittedly, the average cash yield for dividend stocks in the S&P 500 is only 1.3%, and companies can theoretically end payouts anytime. Such conditions may not appeal to income investors when advisors like Charles Schwab believe retirees should save enough to withdraw 4% of their account value per year in retirement. Three examples which fit that bill are AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) -- and they also pay rising dividends that even exceed Schwab's 4% recommended return.

  • SEC Approves Bitcoin Futures ETF, Opening Crypto to Wider Investor Base

    ProShares, which filed for its Bitcoin Strategy ETF this past summer, may be the first to launch next week. Proponents of a bitcoin ETF believe the product will be more widely accessible for individuals interested in bitcoin than the actual cryptocurrency by giving investors a regulated alternative to the underlying digital asset. SEC Chair Gary Gensler indicated he believes futures-based products might provide stronger investor protections due to the laws under which they operate.