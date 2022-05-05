SocGen Gets Boost From Higher Interest Rates as Russia Hit Looms

(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA benefited from higher interest rates and market volatility in the first quarter, helping offset rising costs as the French lender prepares to exit its Russian business.

Revenue in the first three months rose 17%, beating analysts’ estimates, driven by its international banking operations, gains in French retail banking and across the investment banking units.

At the same, the Paris-based bank said on Thursday that provisions for bad loans this year will be higher than it had expected, while the cost of its exit from Russia will hit a key measure of capital strength once its completed.

Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea is seeking to lead SocGen into calmer waters after a roller-coaster performance over the past years. The bank rebounded with a record profit from losses at the onset of the pandemic, only to be hit by the fallout from sanctions against Russia, where it is one of the most exposed lenders. Last month, it agreed to sell its local unit Rosbank to Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin.

The disposal “will enable the group to withdraw in an effective and orderly manner,” Oudea said in a statement that also highlighted “a strong performance by all our businesses in a more uncertain environment.”

SocGen said the Russia exit, which should be finalized in the coming weeks, will result in a financial hit of about 3.1 billion euros ($3.3 billion), roughly in line with guidance from last month. The bank’s common equity Tier 1 ratio will be reduced by about 20 basis points.

While provisions for bad loans came in below analysts’ estimates in the quarter, SocGen raised its guidance for the full year to between 30 and 35 basis points, from less than 30 basis points.

Operating expenses rose more than analysts had estimated. SocGen said the increase reflects “variable costs linked to the growth in revenues” and regulatory levies. That echoed comments by Deutsche Bank AG a week ago, which said that cost reductions targeted for this year are being eaten up partly by wage inflation.

For now, revenue gains are making up for the increase. Top line earnings at the French retail banking operations rose 8.2% while the international unit recorded 19% higher revenue. That confirmed a trend seen at lenders from UBS Group AG to HSBC Holdings Plc and Banco Santander SA, which all highlighted the benefit of higher rates.

At the investment bank, fixed-income trading rose 22% from a year earlier and equities trading gained about 20%. Both units were ahead of Wall Street peers, even though SocGen couldn’t quite keep up with local rival BNP Paribas SA, which has aggressively expanded in equities over the past years.

