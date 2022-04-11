SocGen to Take $3.3 Billion Hit From Sale of Russia Business

(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA will take a hit of about 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) after agreeing to sell its Rosbank PJSC unit to the investment firm of Russia’s richest man.

The Paris-based bank signed an accord to sell its entire stake in Rosbank and its Russian insurance subsidiaries to Vladimir Potanin’s Interros Capital, according to a statement on Monday. SocGen said it will continue its plans for a stock buyback of 915 million euros and 2021 dividend of 1.65 euros a share.

SocGen’s decision to exit Russia is the most decisive yet among the largest European banks with operations in the nation. Both Raiffeisen Bank International AG and UniCredit SpA are also considering their future in the country. The three banks are the biggest on the continent with Russian businesses.

SocGen said it will have a 2 billion euro write-off of the net book value of the divested activities and an exceptional non-cash item of 1.1 billion euros related to the reversal of the conversion reserve in the group’s income statement. The disposal will have an impact of about 20 basis points on the bank’s CET1 ratio, it said.

SocGen Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea last month signaled the bank planned to stay flexible in Russia, stopping short of joining European rivals pledging to review or exit their business in the country after the invasion.

SocGen’s Russian business generated 2.7% of last year’s profit and accounts for 1.7% of the bank’s total exposure. Local activities are mainly exposed to retail and large corporate clients.

Interros was the previous shareholder of Rosbank.

