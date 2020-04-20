Our Take On Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers à Monaco's (EPA:BAIN) CEO Salary

Jean-Luc Biamonti has been the CEO of Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers à Monaco (EPA:BAIN) since 2013. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Jean-Luc Biamonti's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers à Monaco has a market cap of €1.3b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of €990k for the year to March 2019. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €670k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from €919m to €2.9b, we found the median CEO total compensation was €1.2m.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers à Monaco stands. Speaking on an industry level, we can see that nearly 68% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 32% is other remuneration. Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers à Monaco is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation

That means Jean-Luc Biamonti receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers à Monaco has changed from year to year.

Is Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers à Monaco Growing?

Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers à Monaco has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 109% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 14% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's a real positive to see this sort of growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers à Monaco Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 71%, over three years, would leave most Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers à Monaco shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Jean-Luc Biamonti is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

Few would be critical of the leadership, since returns have been juicy and earnings per share are moving in the right direction. So one could argue the CEO compensation is quite modest, if you consider company performance! On another note, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers à Monaco that investors should look into moving forward.