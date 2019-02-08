Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE): What Are The Future Prospects?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Since Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) released its earnings in September 2018, analysts seem fairly confident, as a 32% increase in profits is expected in the upcoming year, relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 9.3%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of €2.3b, we can expect this to reach €3.1b by 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

See our latest analysis for Société Générale Société anonyme

How will Société Générale Société anonyme perform in the near future?

The view from 15 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

ENXTPA:GLE Future Profit February 8th 19 More

By 2022, GLE’s earnings should reach €3.6b, from current levels of €2.3b, resulting in an annual growth rate of 7.5%. This leads to an EPS of €5.13 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €2.92. With a current profit margin of 9.5%, this movement will result in a margin of 14% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Société Générale Société anonyme, I’ve put together three key factors you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Société Générale Société anonyme worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Société Générale Société anonyme is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Société Générale Société anonyme? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



