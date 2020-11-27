Société Générale SA shareholding notification

ArcelorMittal S.A.
27 November, 15:00 CET

ArcelorMittal (‘the Company’) announces that Société Générale SA has notified it of a shareholding increase in ArcelorMittal from 4.76% to 5.04% based on an amended form submitted on 24 November 2020. The notification is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com under ‘Investors - Corporate Governance - Shareholding structure’.

This notification was published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (‘Transparency Law’) in view of a shareholding notification going above the 5% voting rights threshold.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries. Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution networks.

Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate.

For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that make many of the products and components people use in their everyday lives more energy efficient.

We are one of the world’s five largest producers of iron ore and metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is increasing as we grow.

In 2019, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $70.6 billion and crude steel production of 89.8 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production reached 57.1 million metric tonnes.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/


Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations

Europe

+44 20 7543 1156

Americas

+1 312 899 3985

Retail

+44 20 7543 1156

SRI

+44 20 7543 1156

Bonds/Credit

+33 171 921 026

Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications



E-mail:



press@arcelormittal.com

Phone:

+442076297988

ArcelorMittal Communications

Paul Weigh

+44 20 3214 2419


