Société de Services de Participations de Direction et d'Elaboration (EBR:SPA) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 167% Share Price Gain

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. One great example is Société de Services, de Participations, de Direction et d'Elaboration (EBR:SPA) which saw its share price drive 167% higher over five years. Meanwhile the share price is 2.6% higher than it was a week ago.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Société de Services de Participations de Direction et d'Elaboration managed to grow its earnings per share at 19% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 22% per year. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Société de Services de Participations de Direction et d'Elaboration's TSR for the last 5 years was 179%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Société de Services de Participations de Direction et d'Elaboration shareholders are down 4.1% for the year (even including dividends) , but the market itself is up 9.0%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 23%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Société de Services de Participations de Direction et d'Elaboration scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

