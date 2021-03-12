Social Capital Hedosophia Seeking $1 Billion U.K. Listing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Crystal Tse, Gillian Tan, Swetha Gopinath and Myriam Balezou
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Social Capital Hedosophia, the partnership between serial dealmakers Chamath Palihapitiya and Ian Osborne, is planning to seek at least $1 billion listing a company in London focused on climate change solutions, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The investment firm is preparing an initial public offering of a vehicle that will pursue multiple acquisitions, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The company will also build out its own operations tackling environmental issues, the people said.

Social Capital Hedosophia is working with Barclays Plc and Credit Suisse Group AG on the proposed deal, which is code named “Project Impact,” one of the people said. It’s targeting a listing later this year for the vehicle, which isn’t structured as a special purpose acquisition company, the people said.

Palihapitiya, the former Facebook Inc. executive and co-founder of the venture firm Social Capital, is set to be chief executive officer of the new company, one of the people said.

No final decisions have been made, and details of the planned offering could change, the people said. Representatives for Social Capital Hedosophia, Barclays and Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Hedosophia Co-Founder

British investor Osborne is the co-founder of London-based investment firm Hedosophia. He has been a partner in Palihapitya’s SPACs under their Social Capital Hedosophia franchise, serving as president of four of them, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The two took Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. public in a $1.3 billion SPAC merger in 2019, a deal that helped spark the blank-check surge of the past year. In December, real estate platform Opendoor Technologies Inc. completed its merger with one of their SPACs and began trading.

This year, they completed a deal with Clover Health Investments Corp. and reached an agreement with Social Finance Inc., the online lender known as SoFi.

The U.K. is set to reform stock exchange rules as part of wide-ranging reforms to boost the attractiveness of London after Brexit. The proposals include introducing dual-class share ownership to let founders keep greater voting power, as has become commonplace with U.S. listings.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said this month that the government will act quickly to boost London’s standing among investors. The proposals also include removing some investor protections to ignite the “dormant” market for SPACs.

(Updates with advisers in third paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tech’s Volatility Roller Coaster Is Back at Pandemic-Crash Level

    (Bloomberg) -- A year after the crash, March is proving to be another brutal month for investor nerves.The Nasdaq 100 Index has moved at least 1% in either direction on eight of March’s 10 trading days, a string not seen since the depths of the pandemic-fueled bear market a year ago.After enjoying bullet-proof status for most of 2020, uncertainty over tech stocks is building as 10-year Treasury yields push above 1.6% and the strengthening economy focuses more attention on cheaper cyclical companies.“These are the generals that have lifted equity markets over the last year, so there is caution when these tech giants start to see some corrective price action,” said Matt Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “It’s going to be hard for them without a fundamental catalyst to make a strong comeback.”Just this week, the Nasdaq 100 fell 2.9% on Monday, rose 4% Tuesday, then switched its direction in each of the next three sessions before finishing the week down 0.9%. Tech stocks rose when the 10-year yield fell and vice versa, pushing a five-day correlation between the two to -0.63, where a reading of -1 means they’re moving in opposite directions.Yet the Nasdaq 100 has recouped almost half of its $1.8 trillion loss from a high in February. So the gauge’s 6.3% dip from a record is by no means a catastrophe, especially next its 97% rally since last year’s pandemic trough. But what’s worrying investors is the threat from Treasury yields.A jump in the 10-year benchmark to 2% could result in a 20% correction for the Nasdaq 100, warn strategists at Ned Davis Research. The concern is echoed over at Miller Tabak + Co., where chief market strategist Matt Maley said a low double-digit correction is not unlikely for the tech group.“Some froth needs to be taken off of the sector,” Maley said by phone from Massachusetts. “There is nothing unhealthy in it after a rally we’ve witnessed since last March. There are signs showing it’s ripe for a pullback, and I don’t know if it’s a 10% correction or a 15% correction. But a decline of this magnitude can set the stage for a bigger advance down the road.”An arguably bigger headwind than rising yields is the broader rotation into cyclical value names and out of growth stocks that’s played out at the beginning of almost every previous economic cycle. That’s already triggered double-digit declines in stocks that were perceived as the most desirable on Wall Street as recently as a couple of months ago.Tesla Inc. is down 21% from its high in late January, despite a 16% rebound this week. Apple Inc. posted its fourth weekly drop in five weeks, and streaming giant Netflix Inc. fell in three out of the last four weeks. That’s pushed a measure of 10-day realized volatility in the Nasdaq 100 toward 40, close to price swings in the Russell Microcap Index, where half the constituents had no earnings in the past year.All told, the Nasdaq 100 is down 0.2% this month compared with a 3.5% gain in the S&P 500, making the gap between two the biggest since April 2016. This, in turn, is influencing traders’ expectations of future price swings. The Cboe NDX Volatility Index is hovering near 30, compared with 21 for the VIX Index, with the spread between them at a level last seen in September.To Glenmede’s Michael Reynolds, this means volatility is here to stay.“We were at some pretty historical levels of growth outperformance of value even before the pandemic started, and the pandemic actually really accelerated that,” Reynolds said by phone. “We’re sort of seeing the opposite happening now, where we’ve seen some pretty material increases in interest rates and the growth stocks showing a good amount of sensitivity to that rise in interest rates.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Producer Prices Jump Most Since 2018 in Hint of U.S. Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Prices paid to U.S. producers rose in February from a year ago by the most since October 2018, adding to evidence of mounting inflation in the production pipeline as the nation starts to emerge from the pandemic.The producer price index for final demand advanced 2.8% from February 2020 after a 1.7% year-over-year gain in January, Labor Department figures showed Friday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 2.7% increase. The PPI rose 0.5% from the prior month.Excluding volatile food and energy components, the so-called core PPI increased 2.5% from a year earlier.Producers continue to find success passing along higher raw materials and transportation costs to their customers, adding fuel to the debate about whether inflationary pressures at the consumer level will become more durable.Investors and economists are split on the inflation outlook, with some projecting price pressures will keep building amid stronger demand and government stimulus, while others forecast the build in inflation will be short-lived.Rising producer prices have the potential of feeding through to the household costs of living. While a report Wednesday showed that the core consumer price index -- a key measure of prices paid by U.S. consumers -- rose less than expected in February, stimulus spending, income growth and a steady pace of Covid-19 vaccinations suggest inflation will mount.The overall advance in producer prices was driven by an 1.4% month-over-month increase in the cost of goods, the Labor Department said. Energy and food prices both accelerated from a month earlier.Final demand services costs edged up just 0.1% from January, led by higher transportation and warehousing prices that included a jump in airfares.Prices paid for materials and components used in manufacturing climbed 2.6% in February after a 2% gain a month earlier. Those same goods used in construction increased 1.4% last month.The costs of processed goods for intermediate demand rose 2.7% in February from a month earlier, a broad advance that was the largest since July 2008.On recent earnings calls, a number of U.S. companies said they’ve been able to pass along rising raw materials and transportation costs as a result of pandemic-battered supply chains to their customers.Digging DeeperProducer prices excluding food, energy, and trade services -- a measure preferred by economists because it strips out the most volatile components -- rose 2.2% in February from a year earlier, the biggest gain since May 2019Gasoline prices jumped 13.1% in February, accounting for about 40% of the month-over-month gain in the PPI, Labor saidThe cost of services was restrained by weaker margins in apparel retailing(Adds graphic)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • All about Gemini, the Winklevoss Bitcoin Exchange

    Gemini is a private, licensed digital asset exchange that also offers custodian services for digital holdings. It was founded in 2014 in the United States by the Winklevoss twins, Cameron and Tyler, and has now expanded its operations to Europe and Asia.﻿﻿ (For more, see Winklevoss Interview: Bitcoin Payment System Worth $400 Billion.) They already offer Bitcoin and Ether Trading; commencing May 19, 2018, they are set to also offer trading in Zcash. Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash are reportedly also expected to be approved.

  • SPAC Led by Ex-Disney Execs Kevin Mayer, Tom Staggs Raises $350 Million in IPO

    A special-purpose acquisition corporation targeting tech, media and telecom firms led by two former senior Disney execs — Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer — raised $350 million in its upsized initial public offering. The SPAC, Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II, is led by Staggs (former Disney COO) and Mayer (previously chairman of Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and […]

  • Tech, Growth Stocks Under Pressure As Treasury Yields Rise

    After some relative calm on the interest rate front, another jump in the 10-year Treasury yield seems to be pressuring stocks this morning, a day after major indices closed at record highs. With optimism on the vaccine and a newly inked stimulus package, investors appear to be selling safe-haven Treasuries on optimism about the economic recovery. At the same time, there seem to be concerns that stimulus measures and widespread vaccinations that enable further economic reopening could end up causing a problematic rise in inflation, contributing to the higher yield on the 10-year Treasury. In a speech last night, President Joe Biden directed states to make all adults eligible for vaccination no later than May 1. Separately, news that Novavax, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: NVAX) vaccine candidate is more than 96% effective against the original COVID-19 strain, seems to also be injecting some optimism into the market about the economic recovery. But with rates on the rise, tech and growth shares that are sensitive to interest rates have been pulling back, which means we may see further pressure on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP). Meanwhile, financial stocks that seem like they may benefit from rising interest rates might be able to finish today on a higher note, if premarket indications hold throughout the day. It seems that the pressure on the Nasdaq is coming amid a reallocation from tech stocks and into cyclical equities. While such a shift can be unnerving, it’s nothing to panic about. Remember back to when the Russell 2000 (RUT) was a laggard for a while. Pen And Paper As we’ve talked about before, there can be a lot of jawing and volatility before ink gets put to paper to make something final. We saw that with the U.S.-China trade war. And we’ve seen it with each pandemic stimulus package. With Biden’s signing of the latest round of stimulus on Thursday, the market got to view the done deal, and it seems that investors liked what they saw. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) closed at records Thursday. The COMP rose more than 2.5% in a catch-up move after its correction. It was also interesting to see the small-cap RUT up more than 2% to close at its own record high. The RUT’s strong move was perhaps a pretty good indicator of the sentiment of the day as many of the companies in it stand to benefit from a boost to the economy that the stimulus plan might help spark, especially if it helps out consumer spending. That bump for cyclical stocks also got some aid from a jobless claims report that showed claims fell to their lowest point since November. The 712,000 new claims were down from an upwardly revised 754,000 the prior week and came in below analysts’ expectations for 725,000. With economically sensitive stocks getting help from the jobless claims and stimulus news, you might expect mega-cap tech-related stocks to not have a great day. Those stocks have been somewhat out of favor recently as investors haven’t felt as much of a need for the relative safety they can offer and rising yields have pressured them. But on Thursday, those stocks did well as concerns about interest rates continued to ease, with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) gaining 1.65%, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) up more than 2%, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) up more than 4.7%, and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) all up more than 3%. Today looks like a different story as shares of those stocks are trading lower ahead of the open. Retail, Housing In Spotlight Next Week This earnings season is definitely winding down, but there are still some pretty high-profile companies opening their books. For one, homebuilder Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is scheduled to report next week. It could be interesting to see if executives there have anything to say on the recent spike in bond yields and their outlook on interest rates and how that might affect the housing market. Next week also holds some additional indicators for the housing market, in the form of a housing market index for March, a weekly mortgage applications index, and February housing starts and building permit numbers. FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is also reporting earnings next week. FDX is an important barometer of business activity because all sorts of companies use FDX to deliver goods they make. Investors might want to tune in to see how business deliveries have been doing as the pandemic has continued but economic activity has been picking up. Remember, business deliveries tend to be more profitable, so that side is particularly important for FDX. Investors are also likely to watch for developments in FDX’s e-commerce business. As e-commerce has boomed as more people have shopped at home during the pandemic, shipping and fulfillment services have become more important. Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) is another big bellwether company reporting next week. The athletic shoe and apparel maker has a big footprint in retailing in the United States and abroad, and it has faced declines in physical retail traffic in North America even as it has seen digital sales increase. Nike’s experience is a reminder of how the pandemic has accelerated the trend of more and more retail dollars being spent online. And speaking of retail barometers, next week holds the February retail sales report. With consumer spending making up a huge chunk of the economy, retail sales numbers tend to be closely watched and have the potential to make a high impact on trading the day they come out. Another closely watched economic event next week is the Fed’s monthly rate-setting meeting. The central bank isn’t expected to raise rates next week, but investors are likely to still comb its statement and tune into the press conference to try to glean information on policy makers’ thoughts on the inflation situation, especially in light of the recent rise in the 10-year Treasury yield. CHART OF THE DAY: FEAR AND YIELD: In recent days, market worry has spiked along with the 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX—candlestick). But the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX—purple line) has been easing back more recently as the concern about the spike in the 10-year yield has been retreating. Still, the concerns about inflation that helped cause the yield spike haven’t totally gone away, as we’re seeing this morning. Data source: Cboe Global Markets. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Growth, Risk, and Inflation: Amid expectations for economic growth and a return to some form of pre-pandemic normalcy, riskier assets like oil, cryptocurrencies, and cyclical equities are experiencing more favor from investors. Last month, the Congressional Budget Office said it expects inflation-adjusted gross domestic product to return to its pre-pandemic level by the middle of the year. And the latest Atlanta Fed GDPNow model has first quarter real GDP rising 8.4% on an annualized basis. Of course, rising economic expectations also usher in worries about inflation and potentially tighter policy from the Federal Reserve. Strong Narrative: Staying with the inflationary theme, while concerns about rising Treasury yields seem to have abated for the moment, they still seem like they’re at least in the back of investors’ minds. The 30-year auction on Thursday seemed to indicate stability in the bond market, a recent trend that seems to be helping market sentiment, according to FactSet. But Wall Street is “still largely looking for rates to move higher ... and pro-cyclical rotation to continue on the longstanding fundamental narrative surrounding massive fiscal and monetary stimulus, vaccine rollout, reopening momentum, strong earnings growth, retail inflows and rebound in corporate buyback activity,” FactSet said Thursday. Change is Afoot: The tension between economic optimism and inflation worry seems to have ushered the market into a new phase where investors appear to be walking a fine line. That seems to be contributing to fluctuations in demand for big tech stocks that are sensitive to rising interest rates. And while risk assets like cyclical stocks and oil seem to be marching higher, they still have their off days too. So we sometimes get significant pullbacks in the market, but we’re also near record highs. We may be in the early days of this change in market sentiment. It seems like volatility could continue until investors decide that they’ve reallocated enough money into cyclicals and out of big tech companies that some were worried had gotten overpriced. TD Ameritrade® commentary for educational purposes only. Member SIPC. Photo by Katie Moum on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTug Of War Continues Between Growth And Value, With Lower Yields Boosting Tech EarlyOracle Earnings Later Today Could Give A Status Check On Business Software, Cloud Demand© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Grab in Advanced Talks to Merge With Altimeter’s First SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Inc. is in advanced talks to go public through Altimeter Capital’s first blank-check company, in a deal that could value the Southeast Asian ride-hailing giant at about $40 billion, people familiar with the matter said.The potential transaction with Altimeter Growth Corp. could involve raising $2.5 billion to $3 billion through a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, according to one of the people. Formal talks with prospective PIPE investors could start as soon as next week, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are confidential.Shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. fell 5.1% to $13.90 at 10:17 a.m. Friday in New York, clawing back some of the previous day’s gains. A deal announcement could come as early as April, one of the people said. Evercore Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley are advising Grab on the SPAC discussions, and more banks could be added later, according to the people.The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Grab is in negotiations with one of Altimeter’s SPACs, without identifying the specific vehicle. Deliberations are ongoing, and details of the potential transaction could change, the people said. Representatives for Grab and Evercore declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Altimeter Growth didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Altimeter Growth Corp., sponsored by Silicon Valley investment firm Altimeter Capital, raised $500 million in an initial public offering in September. The SPAC had said in its prospectus that it intends to acquire a business in the technology sector that “will compound growth over the long-term for exponential value creation.” The firm’s second SPAC, Altimeter Growth Corp. 2, started trading in January.Grab, backed by SoftBank Group Corp., grew net revenue by about 70% in 2020 after bouncing back from a Covid-19 trough. The startup, which was last valued at more than $14 billion, is now angling to delve deeper into online finance and food delivery.Merging with a SPAC, a shell company whose sponsors raise money from investors in order to buy a private company and give it a berth on a public exchange, would allow Grab to speed up its listing process. Several of the region’s tech unicorns including Traveloka are considering going public through blank-check companies to ride on the red-hot sentiment.(Updates with share movement in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Could Rally 10% Really Soon. Here’s Why.

    Investors bought the dip after the S&P 500 fell as much as 4% between mid-February and early March, amid a mini spike in interest rates. When the return on Treasury debt rises so quickly, riskier stocks appear less attractive. Most important, the S&P 500 closed at an all-time closing high of 3,939 Thursday, a level the index couldn’t surpass before its mid-February decline.

  • Bitcoin price under pressure as Binance faces probe, but crypto headed for 16% weekly rise

    Bitcoin prices head for a sharp weekly rise on Friday, even as the cryptocurrency was facing some negative headlines tied to a major trading platform.

  • Netflix's drug-taking Indian drama will pollute minds of youth, warns India

    India's government has threatened Netflix with legal action over a new series that it says will "pollute the minds of young children" with scenes of minors taking cocaine. Footage in “Bombay Begums” of minors consuming drugs and discussing sending selfies of body parts would have a bad influence on young people, said the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in a statement on Thursday. Created by award-winning filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava, the series follows the lives of five women across different generations in contemporary Mumbai. Netflix India did not immediately respond to requests for comment and by Friday evening had yet to publicly respond to the controversy. The series, which is marked on the platform as for adults only, was still available to stream.

  • 5 Stocks Set to Drop and 5 That Could Pop, According to Citi

    Stocks that are out of favor can sometimes see short-term gains, while the opposite is true for those that have seen aggressive buying.

  • P/E Ratio Insights for JD.com

    Looking into the current session, JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is trading at $84.70, after a 5.90% decrease. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 14.71%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 140.47%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio. Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently below from its 52 week high by 21.78%. The P/E ratio measures the current share price to the company's EPS. It is used by long-term investors to analyze the company's current performance against its past earnings, historical data and aggregate market data for the industry or the indices, such as S&P 500. A higher P/E indicates that investors expect the company to perform better in the future, and the stock is probably overvalued, but not necessarily. It also shows that investors are willing to pay a higher share price currently, because they expect the company to perform better in the upcoming quarters. This leads investors to also remain optimistic about rising dividends in the future. View more earnings on JD Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others. Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of the 207.4 in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry, JD.com Inc. has a lower P/E ratio of 31.7. Shareholders might be inclined to think that the stock might perform worse than its industry peers. It's also possible that the stock is undervalued. There are many limitations to price to earnings ratio. It is sometimes difficult to determine the nature of the earnings makeup of a company. Shareholders might not get what they're looking for, from trailing earnings. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRecap: JD.com Q4 EarningsEarnings Scheduled For March 11, 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Italy Heads Back to Lockdown After New Surge in Covid Cases

    (Bloomberg) -- Most of Italy will return to lockdown on Monday, a year after the country shut down to contain Covid-19, as Prime Minister Mario Draghi pledges to triple vaccinations to more than half a million a day.While some other European countries such as Germany have laid out reopening plans, Italy is moving in the opposite direction amid a resurgence in infections to levels last seen in November. The government has blamed more-contagious virus strains from the U.K. and Brazil.Draghi, a former European Central Bank head with a reputation for technocratic efficiency, took office in February amid expectations that he’d end the emergency and help revive the economy. On Friday, his cabinet approved restrictions that require schools, stores and restaurants in most of Italy to close starting March 15. Face masks and social distancing will remain compulsory.“Italy is administering about 170,000 doses a day -- our aim is to triple that,” Draghi said in one of his rare public appearances since becoming premier. “It is only with widespread vaccinations that we will be able to do without restrictions like the ones we have had to adopt.”Draghi chose a vaccination center at Rome’s Fiumicino airport as a backdrop to make his case that cranking up the inoculation campaign will lift the devastated economy. He pledged 32 billion euros ($38 billion) of additional stimulus next week, with more to come in the months ahead.Italy will need an estimated 16 months to cover 75% of the population with a two-dose vaccine unless it speeds up the pace, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker.To keep his vaccination pledge, Draghi will have to ensure that pharmaceutical companies step up vaccine deliveries, which have amounted to 7.9 million doses so far. He hinted he’s ready to block vaccine exports again in case of further delays, using emergency European powers that Italy already exercised earlier this month.Doctors, DentistsThe government plans to enlist dentists, family doctors and medical students to distribute doses as quickly as possible, using offices, gyms and parking lots as inoculation sites.Draghi said he’ll seek parliamentary approval to further expand the budget deficit in order to compensate families and business hit by the new restrictions. His government aims to prolong furloughs and help weakened companies as lockdowns continue to damage the economy.Under the new rules, regions with more than 250 weekly cases per 100,000 inhabitants are automatically be designated as high-risk “red zones.” Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Friday evening that 11 of Italy’s 20 regions, including those surrounding Milan and Rome, will go into lockdown from Monday, affecting more than two-thirds of Italians.More Than 334 Million Shots Given: Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker(Updates with further details in first paragraph and throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Daily Crunch: NFT artwork sells for $69M

    The artist Beeple scores a huge NFT sale, Twitter Spaces are coming soon and Seth Rogen's weed startup launches in the U.S. This is your Daily Crunch for March 11, 2021. For the first time, auction house Christie sold a digital-only artwork: "Everydays — The First 5000 Days," a collage of several years of sketches from the artist Mike Winkelmann, who's known online as Beeple. Yes, it's another one of those NFT (non-fungible token) sales you've been hearing so much about for the past few weeks.

  • Palantir And BlackBerry: 2 Disruptors Trying To Power All Things

    Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) and BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) have each snagged a slew of partnerships over the past year, disrupting the technology space and putting them in the spotlight as true growth companies. What Happened: Although both companies have been in business for years -- Palantir was founded in 2003, BlackBerry in 1984 — their proprietary technology has become increasingly sought after by numerous companies across many major sectors. The companies have a lot in common too. Each company's platforms have disrupted the technology space by changing the course of how other businesses operate. The companies they partner with plug their own technology into Palantir and BlackBerry’s platforms and together create systems that are not only user-friendly but also completely safe and secure, something both companies pride themselves on. Both companies also have a long history with the U.S. government. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary BlackBerry Government Solutions headquartered in Washington D.C., BlackBerry provides an end-to-end software stack that protects the data of nearly every federal department. More than 70% of all federal employees use devices that are protected by BlackBerry’s crisis communication solution. Similarly, Palantir, a company that has seemed shrouded in secrecy until this year, provides software used by the U.S. Intelligence Community and the Department of Defense for counterterrorism projects. Although never officially confirmed by the company, it is widely reported that Palantir’s data-mining software was used to locate Osama Bin Laden. Why It Matters: Recently more and more corporations, such as automakers, big tech companies and private organizations, have been jumping on board using BlackBerry and Palantir software. Both companies' software platforms can be used by a single company to assist in secure and safe data analytics, transfers and storage. The duo also holds partnerships with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) cloud service platform Amazon Web Services (AWS). BlackBerry: Although BlackBerry boasts nearly two dozen different products, the three that have made the most news recently are its BlackBerry AtHoc platform and its two QNX products: QNX Hypervisor and QNX Real-time Operating System. On March 9, BlackBerry announced it had partnered with Chinese automaker Huizhou Desay SV Automotive Co Ltd (SHE: 002920) to create a smart driving experience built on BlackBerry’s proprietary QNX Hypervisor system. Earlier this year BlackBerry also announced an expanded partnership with Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) and with Hyundai Motor Company GDR (OTC: HYMTF) backed Motional, both of which use BlackBerry’s QNX software to power their systems. Blackberry also holds a partnership with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) which uses BlackBerry AtHoc to manage critical events on Microsoft Teams software. Palantir: The company’s three main products are its Foundry, Gotham and Apollo platforms. On March 11, Palantir announced a six-year partnership with Faurecia, a leading automotive technology company that will use Palantir’s Foundry platform to accelerate its digital transformation. Palantir has also partnered with mining corporation Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO), N95 mask producer 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) and law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld. All use Palantir’s Foundry platform for data integration. Why It Matters: The disruptive capabilities of BlackBerry and Palantir have only begun to surface and investors can safely bet on more partnership announcements to come. Related Link: Find out trading ideas on Benzinga Live Stock Market on YouTube. (Photo by Ethan Hoover on Unsplash) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBlackBerry Teams Up With Desay To Create A Smart Driving ExperiencePalantir And AWS Team Up For ERP Suite© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why the NFT Frenzy Won’t Drive Up Prices for Bitcoin Just Yet

    The relative sizes of the markets means it's effectively impossible for NFTs to have a price impact on bitcoin. That may change in future.

  • Rideshare Company Grab Could Go Public In SPAC With $40B Valuation

    A Southeast Asian ride-hailing company is in talks to go public through a special purchase acquisition company (SPAC), according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. According to the publication, Grab Holdings could merge with one of two SPACs being led by Altimeter Capital Management LP in a deal that would value the Singapore-based company at $35 billion to $40 billion. The news comes just more than a month after Reuters reported Grab was considering a U.S. initial public offering (IPO) this year. The Reuters report suggested the IPO could raise at least $2 billion for the company. Grab is backed by SoftBank Group Corp. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. Grab offers ride-sharing, food delivery, payments and insurance in Southeast Asia, and it has signed a digital bank license in Singapore to offer banking services. In February, Grab closed a $2 billion term loan facility. JP Morgan served as the lead while Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Mizuho, MUFG and Standard Chartered also were part of the round. "I am deeply encouraged by the trust placed in us by investors who believe in our mission and recognize the value of our super app platform, as we continue making consistent progress in achieving our growth and sustainability milestones. With their support, we will invest in building a long lasting, multi local services business, so that millions of Southeast Asians can support their families and improve their lives with our everyday services," Anthony Tan, group CEO and co-founder, said in a statement. According to the Journal, the SPAC merger would net Grab between $3 billion and $4 billion in private investment in public entity (PIPE) funding, which is a funding round that is typically included in a SPAC merger. The Journal was unable to determine which of the two SPACs Altimeter would use for the merger. The company raised $450 million in a blank check IPO in October, and in early January, added a second, Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (AGC 2), valued at $400 million. AGC 2 (NYSE: AGCB) is led by Brad Gerstner, founder and CEO of Altimeter Capital. The Silicon Valley Business Journal reported that AGC 2 was seeking a technology company to take public through a reverse merger. Altimeter has previously invested in UiPath, Modern Treasury and Workato and in January co-led a $520 million funding round in gaming company Roblox, which went public on Wednesday. Grab was most recently valued at $14.3 billion, according to CB Insights. It has raised $12.1 billion in total funding, according to Crunchbase. Softbank has invested at least $1.5 billion. In 2018, Grab acquired Uber's Southeast Asian business, but Uber acquired a 27.5% stake in Grab through the transaction. According to reports out of Asia, if Grab does not go public by 2023, it must pay Uber $2 billion. Click for more Modern Shipper articles by Brian Straight. You may also like: Social Auto Transport raises $1.5M in seed funding to expand gig economy auto-moving business Bringg's collaborationwith Uber opens new doors for e-commerce Walmart to begin drone delivery pilot this summer See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDrone Team Honored For Delivering Life-saving KidneyCOVID Relief Bill Could Trigger Larger Tax Bills For Gig Workers© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Beyond Tesla And Nio — Companies Exploit China's Mass EV Potential

    Segment leaders such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), and Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) may have made their mark on the Chinese consumer, but low-priced EVs are enjoying the mass appeal in the East Asian country. Huge Customer Base: EVs, such as a $10,000 crossover vehicle made by Hozon Auto, are attracting customers due to lower maintenance costs and a smaller price tag, reported Bloomberg. “These ultracheap EVs are reaching a new customer in China, as they likely will in other markets as prices come down,” said Siyi Mi, a BloombergNEF analyst. Widening Choice: Availability of a wider range has the Chinese consumer spoilt for choice. There is the Hozon Auto Neta N01. Also available is the e1 minicar from Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett-backed BYD Company Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) priced at $8,950 and the Hong Guang Mini, a two-door vehicle available for just $4,230. The Hong Guang Mini, built by Wuling — a joint venture between General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and the state-owned SAIC Motor — reported sales in excess of those by Tesla’s Model 3 by two-to-one late last month. Need For Low-Cost EVs Felt Elsewhere: Car prices have outrun wage growth in the United States, which means the lowest-earning fifth of the population needs to spend 30% of their income on transportation costs, according to Bloomberg. See also: How to Buy Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks “Taking into account people’s access to transportation, it’s very important to see a greater diversity of models like EVs being offered on the lower end of the price range,” said Selika Talbott, a professorial lecturer and a founding partner of an automotive consultant company, Bloomberg reported. Priced at just under $30,000, the cheapest EV available in the U.S. after subsidies from a major vehicle maker is General Motors Company’s (NYSE: GM) Mini Cooper SE. Some vehicle manufacturers such as ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) want to change that by introducing single-person vehicles priced under $20,000. The Frontrunner On A Backfoot: In February, Tom Zhu, the president of Tesla China, dismissed news that it is working on a $25,000 mass-market vehicle. Previously some media outlets had reported that such a vehicle would have been sold globally. Xpeng Chairman Brian Gu said last September that the company’s mid-range EVs are already priced around the $25,000 mark. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSuch Freedom, Much Wow! Dogecoin Can Now Be Traded Without A Centralized BrokerTesla Has Significant Lead Over Rivals In EV Battery Costs: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How Jamaica plans to bring back tourists amid pandemic: 'I believe 2023 we should be back to normalcy'

    Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Edmund C. Bartlett joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the island's COVID-19 response plan 'JAMAICA CARES'

  • Tesla in talks with India's Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure -report

    Tesla Inc is exploring an arrangement with Indian conglomerate Tata Sons' power generation unit, Tata Power, to set up charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in the country, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday, citing sources. Shares of Tata Power rose 5.5% to their best closing level since June 2014 after the report, which comes as the Palo Alto-based electric-car maker gears up for an India launch later this year with plans to import and sell its Model 3 electric sedan. Tesla will set up an electric-car manufacturing unit in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

  • Coupang, the Amazon of South Korea, debuts on NYSE

    The biggest IPO in years is rolling out Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange where Coupang, the South Korean equivalent of Amazon in the U.S., or Alibaba in China, will begin trading under the ticker “CPNG." It's actually the largest initial public offering from an Asian company since Alibaba went public about seven years ago. Coupang has raised about $4.6 billion, outsizing last month's $2 billion capital raise by the dating app Bumble.