Social democratic Britain is drowning in red tape

Just what was the point of Brexit if Britain is to become merely an alternative brand of high-tax, high-regulation, precautionary principle-driven European social democracy? Until this week the Government seemed to be committed to ridding the statute book of 4,000 EU laws in a great “Brexit bonfire”. Now, Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch seems to think we will see just 800 laws torched by the end of the year.

Perhaps we should welcome the fact that some regulations will be scrapped. But the trouble is that while the government talks of ridding us of unnecessary EU regulation, it is busy formulating new laws of its own. It has already granted employees the right to request flexible working arrangements on the very first day of their employment – so the eager job applicant who told interviewers they would work their socks off for the company can turn up and immediately demand a home-based job-share. We have a UK ban on all petrol and diesel cars from 2035 – more stringent even than the EU, which has decided to continue to allow combustion engines which use e-fuels.

Michael Gove wants to force property-owners to seek planning permission – at £400 a time – before they can let their properties as holiday homes. Net zero rules will ban new oil boilers by 2026 and new gas boilers from 2035, while buy-to-let investors have been told they must bring their properties up to grade “C” on an Energy Performance Certificate (EPCs) by 2028 – this in spite of just five out of 145 respondents to a government consultation saying that EPCs present an accurate picture of a property’s energy performance. Abolishing EPCs, which were dreamed up by Brussels, would be a very good place to start if we want to rid ourselves of bad regulations.

Then this week we have had the Government’s proposals to ban under-25s from placing bets and to treat anyone who loses more than £500 in a year as a problem gambler. I’m not sure where this fits with the Government’s incentives for us to put our money in Venture Capital Trusts – in which anyone who doesn’t lose far more than £500 in a day at some point will have experienced a miracle.

It is always the same with bonfires of red tape, which every recent government has promised. They start off with grand ambitions – but then the vested interests who profit from excessive regulation start to get their hooks into ministers and the whole thing gets snuffed out. Big business, as Tony Blair’s deregulation tsar Lord Haskins observed, is often the prime mover of silly rules and regulations because it knows that while pettifogging rules will bring it some inconvenience, they will make life impossible for smaller competitors. But it is the disruptors we need to encourage if we want the economy to grow.

Surely, the sole purpose of Brexit was to do something different, to break away from the EU’s economic and social model – either by becoming a Corbynite socialist paradise or to become a more free-market, business-friendly island, the famed “Singapore-on-Thames”. But all we are doing so far is to tag along in the EU’s wake, the only difference being that it is now our own ministers and civil servants who dream up the kind of stuff which previously effused from the European Commission. The result is that we are slowly slumping into low-growth mediocrity – we suffer the extra friction with trade which Brexit was inevitably going to deliver, yet we have no strategy to boost investment and enterprise. Failing to repeal EU regulations will be a poor pointer to the future.