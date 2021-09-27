Social Democrats beat Merkel's bloc in German elections
CBS news foreign correspondent Chris Liversay reports the race to succeed Angela Merkel and her legacy as Germany's leader for 16 years. Then, Lilla Balint, an assistant professor of German in the Department of German at University of California, Berkeley joins Tanya Rivero on CBSN to discuss how a new government could shake up politics in Germany and across Europe.