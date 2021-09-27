  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Social Democrats’ Narrow Win Over Merkel’s Bloc Leaves German Government in Limbo

Patrick Donahue, Birgit Jennen and Arne Delfs
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats defeated Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives in an extremely tight German election, setting in motion what could be months of complex coalition talks to decide who will lead Europe’s biggest economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Scholz’s SPD, the front-runner over the final weeks of the campaign, took 25.7% of the vote Sunday, while the Christian Democratic-led bloc under Armin Laschet got 24.1%, according to provisional results. Both men said they aim to head the country’s next government and all the parties -- including likely coalition kingmakers the Greens and the pro-business FDP -- will hold separate meetings Monday in Berlin to discuss the next steps.

To cheers from his supporters at party headquarters Sunday night, Scholz said it’s clear that voters want him as chancellor. A defiant Laschet insisted that he too will try to form a coalition though his CDU/CSU bloc suffered its worst result ever by plunging below 30%. “We will do everything we can to form a government,” he told demoralized supporters.

After 16 years under Merkel’s pragmatic centrist leadership, the outcome of the vote will have wide-ranging implications for Europe and the West. Merkel will remain in office until a new government is in place, and if she stays through mid-December she will overtake Helmut Kohl as Germany’s long-serving postwar leader.

The fragmented political landscape means three parties will likely be needed to secure a majority in the German parliament for the first time in decades. A repeat of a “grand coalition” of the SPD and the CDU/CSU is still mathematically possible though both sides have effectively ruled it out.

Key to the formation of a new administration is whether the Greens and the FDP can make common cause even with starkly different objectives in areas like climate and finance policy.

FDP Leader Christian Lindner proposed talks with the Greens before they engage with the two biggest parties, while noting that the FDP has more in common with the Christian Democrats than the SPD.

Konstantin Kuhle, the FDP’s spokesman on domestic policy, said Monday on ARD television’s breakfast show that although a coalition of CDU/CSU, Greens and FDP is “much more likely” than a few weeks ago, the SPD’s “strong result” had to be taken into account. Asked whether the FDP is set on running the finance ministry, he said it’s an “important point” for the party.

Anton Hofreiter, who heads the Greens’ parliamentary caucus, disagreed with Kuhle’s assessment, saying that it had been a “catastrophic personal result” for Laschet, and a three-way tie-up of CDU/CSU, Greens and FDP was not more likely.

“In the end it’s about having a good coalition” that is able to tackle challenges like the climate crisis, Hofreiter said on ARD. The Greens and the FDP will meet initially in “small groups” to explore what they have in common, he added.

Laschet is clinging on, but the mood was bleak at the CDU headquarters in Berlin Sunday night, where activists were digesting the prospect that the conservatives may no longer be the biggest party.

Several people covered their mouths in apparent disbelief when the exit polls were published and the only moment of slight encouragement came with indications that the SPD won’t be able to form a majority with the Greens and the anti-capitalist Left party.

The Greens came in third on 14.8% -- their best-ever result, while the FDP got 11.5%. The Left slumped almost by half to 4.9% and support for the far-right Alternative for Germany fell to 10.3%.

The closeness of the race underscores the uncertainty facing Europe’s economic motor. Germany’s industrial model is under threat as value shifts away from mechanical engineering, while the country’s exporters risk getting caught up in geopolitical tensions, especially between the U.S. and China.

A new government will need to address the issues Merkel left behind, including aging infrastructure and a lack of investment in digital technologies. The most pressing issue is weaning its auto industry and its energy system off fossil fuels without destabilizing the economy.

“We will fight in coming days to make sure that Olaf Scholz becomes chancellor,” SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil said on ARD. “The citizens want that.”

(Updates with comment from party officials starting in seventh paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Korea Box Office Weekend Slumps as Holiday Effect Evaporates

    Local thriller “On The Line” held on to top spot at the South Korean box office charts. But its weak total showed that the boost to cinemas from the Chuseok holidays had been short-lived. “On the Line” managed $1.56 million in its second weekend, a score which was only 28% down on its debut, according […]

  • Why Congress can’t quit playing chicken with the debt ceiling

    Breaching the debt limit would create a self-imposed economic catastrophe, but lawmakers from both parties have passed up chances to eliminate the threat.

  • 3 Popular Robinhood Stocks You'll Probably Never Have to Sell

    Unfortunately, many of the stocks that are widely held by investors who use Robinhood Markets are anything but low-maintenance. Here are three Robinhood stocks that you'll probably never have to sell. It's hard to imagine life today without Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

  • ‘Dune’ Hits $76 Million at International Box Office

    Moviegoers, at least at the international box office, have kept the ticket sales flowing for “Dune,” the big-budget reimagining of Frank Herbert’s landmark sci-fi novel. The movie, directed by Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival”), brought in $26.3 million from 32 overseas markets in its second weekend of release. It has generated $76.5 million to date, a solid […]

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft (MSFT) and Buying These 10 Tech Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Microsoft. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft and Buying These 5 Tech Stocks Instead. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) crossed $2 trillion in market capitalization in late June this […]

  • Germany's Social Democrats beat Merkel's party

    Germany's Social Democrats narrowly won a milestone election on Sunday, a victory that marks an end to 16 years of conservative rule under Angela Merkel.Projected results showed the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) were on track for 26 percent of the vote, ahead of nearly 25 percent for the conservative bloc - though both groups believe they could lead the next government.SPD’s candidate for Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, thanked his supporters."And of course I am very happy about the election result that the citizens of this country have chosen. They have decided that the SPD should rise upwards, and that is a big success."Scholz would become the fourth socialist democrat chancellor since World War II.His conservative rival, Armin Laschet, signaled his bloc was not ready to concede, though his supporters were more subdued."We will do everything possible to build a conservative-led government because Germany (INTERRUPTED BY APPLAUSE), Germany now needs a future coalition that modernises our country."The most likely outcome is a three-way alliance involving the smaller Greens and liberal Free Democrats, led by either the Social Democrats or Merkel’s conservatives.A new coalition could take months - and Merkel will remain in charge in a caretaker role while Scholz and Laschet court the support of the smaller parties.They have both said they aim to form a coalition before Christmas.

  • She Bought Her Dream Home. Then a 'Sovereign Citizen' Changed the Locks.

    The official-looking letters started arriving soon after Shanetta Little bought the cute Tudor house on Ivy Street in Newark, New Jersey. Bearing a golden seal, in aureate legalistic language, the documents claimed that an obscure 18th-century treaty gave the sender rights to claim her new house as his own. She dismissed the letters as a hoax. And so it was with surprise that Little found herself in her yard on Ivy Street on a June afternoon as a police SWAT team negotiated with a man who had br

  • China's Xi warns of 'grim' Taiwan situation in letter to opposition

    The situation in the Taiwan Strait is "complex and grim", Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote in a congratulatory letter on Sunday to the newly elected leader of Taiwan's main opposition party, who has pledged to renew talks with Beijing. Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) elected as their leader on Saturday former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-opposition-partys-new-leader-pledges-renewed-talks-with-china-2021-09-25), who said he would rekindle stalled high-level contacts with China's ruling Communist Party. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has stepped up military and political pressure to force the democratically ruled island to accept Chinese sovereignty, even though most Taiwanese have shown no interest in being governed by Beijing.

  • Betsy DeVos offers veiled criticism of GOP's ongoing passion for Trump

    It appeared to be a rare GOP criticism of what amounts to something close to a cult of personality surrounding former President Donald Trump.

  • Texas Gov. Won't Budge On Abortion Exceptions As Chris Wallace Grills Him On 15,000 Rapes

    Gov. Greg Abbott's crackdown bans abortions after six weeks even in cases of rape, and he refuses to commit to changing the law for assault survivors.

  • DHS Whistleblower: Trump Team Wanted Us to Lie About Russia, the Border, and White Supremacy

    "They did not want the public to know that the Russians were supporting Trump," the whistleblower says

  • GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz said Tucker Carlson is correct about white nationalist 'replacement' conspiracy theory and called ADL racist

    Carlson said the theory, promoted by violent extremists, is "the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from faraway countries."

  • Donald Trump mocks his Republican foes by sending a bizarre meme of Liz Cheney and George W. Bush's faces morphed together

    The email to supporters was sent after former President Trump blasted his presidential predecessor for sponsoring a fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney.

  • It’s almost too late to honor my father and the ‘Ghost Army’

    At the tender age of 19, my father George Dramis found himself on the bluffs above Omaha Beach in the company of Gen. George Patton, Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, Gen. Omar Bradley, and Gen. Bernard Montgomery of the British Army, along with assorted brass from all branches of the military. He was a jeep driver and a radio operator, and it was sheer coincidence that he found himself elbow-to-elbow with the commanders of our Allied troops shortly after D-Day.

  • Donald Trump said that he did 'pretty much the opposite' of what Dr. Fauci advised during the COVID-19 pandemic

    In the interview with Real America's Voice, Trump also claimed that there were no issues with vaccine hesitancy during his presidency.

  • Border landowner’s 20,000-acre hunting grounds become human smugglers' paradise

    DEL RIO, Texas — Page Day is a professional outfitter who makes a living by hosting hunters on guided expeditions for deer and exotic animals on his family’s 20,000 acres of land just miles from the U.S.-Mexico border in south-central Texas.

  • Canada foreign minister says eyes wide open when it comes to normalizing China ties

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Canada's "eyes are wide open" when it comes to normalizing its relationship with China, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Sunday, two days after the release of a Huawei executive following almost three years of house arrest in Vancouver. Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, flew back to China on Friday after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to end a bank fraud case against her. Soon after Meng flew to China, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor - two Canadians detained by Chinese authorities just days after Meng's arrest in Vancouver in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant - were released by Beijing.

  • India's Modi targets neighbors at UN, but not by name

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't directly mention Pakistan or China in his Saturday speech to the United Nations General Assembly, but the targets of his address were clear. “We also need to be alert and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there, and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests,” he said in an apparent reference to Pakistan, wedged between Afghanistan and India. India has charged that the Taliban is Pakistan's “proxy terrorist” group and expressed concerns that Afghanistan could be used as a training ground for anti-India militant groups.

  • German Social Democrats beat conservatives in vote to decide Merkel successor

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's Social Democrats narrowly won Sunday's national election, projected results showed, and claimed a "clear mandate" to lead a government for the first time since 2005 and to end 16 years of conservative-led rule under Angela Merkel. The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) were on track for 26.0% of the vote, ahead of 24.5% for Merkel's CDU/CSU conservative bloc, projections for broadcaster ZDF showed, but both groups believed they could lead the next government. With neither major bloc commanding a majority, and both reluctant to repeat their awkward "grand coalition" of the past four years, the most likely outcome is a three-way alliance led by either the Social Democrats or Merkel's conservatives.

  • Republican Maricopa County supervisors call on Kelli Ward to resign from GOP leadership

    Republicans on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors are calling for Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward, who is closely aligned with former President Donald Trump, to resign following the release of the state Senate's election audit report.