Social distancing dispute leads to hate crime charges against Florida doctor

Minyvonne Burke
·2 min read

A Florida woman faces hate crime charges after she was accused of hurling "anti-Hispanic ethnic slurs" at a man and physically attacking him during a social distancing dispute, authorities said.

The new charges against, Jennifer Susan Wright, 58, were announced Monday in connection with an argument that began in the checkout line at a Publix supermarket in Hialeah, about 13 miles northwest of Miami, according to NBC South Florida. The news station identified Wright as an anesthesiologist who was once affiliated with the Mount Sinai Medical Center.

A man, who has not been identified by authorities, mentioned "his Covid-19 spacing concerns" to Wright while they were inside the store on Jan. 20, according to a Miami-Dade State Attorney's office press release.

"Upon leaving the store, an angry Ms. Wright allegedly confronted the victim as he loaded his groceries into his car, coming within 1 foot of the victim's face," the press release states.

A Publix store in Hialeah, Fla. (Google Maps)
A Publix store in Hialeah, Fla. (Google Maps)

"Again, the victim asked Ms. Wright to keep her distance which appeared to enrage her even more and allegedly led to an outburst of verbal anger including several derogatory anti-Hispanic ethnic slurs."

Prosecutors said that Wright is accused of using her keys to scratch the man's car from the trunk to the passenger rear door, causing $567.64 in damages. She then allegedly stabbed the man's car "with her keys while saying that the victim needed to go back to his country," the attorney's office said.

After the man grabbed his cellphone to call 911, Wright allegedly hit him with her fist, causing his phone to fall to the ground. She then allegedly kicked him when he bent down to pick it up and tried to "crush the phone to keep the victim from using it," according to the release.

"As Ms. Wright began to leave the scene, the victim attempted to take a picture of Ms. Wright or of her vehicle’s license plate. Ms. Wright then pretended to go into a vehicle that was not hers, but then ran toward her true vehicle and fled the scene," the state attorney's office said.

Wright was charged with battery with prejudice, criminal mischief with prejudice and tampering with a victim, all felonies.

“The allegations made against Dr. Wright are simply not true," Wright's attorney, Carlos F. Gonzalez, said in a statement to NBC South Florida. "We look forward to discrediting this ugly attack against our client that is filled with lies and twisted information to fit someone else’s political agenda.”

Mount Sinai Medical Center told the outlet that Wright is "no longer responsible for patient care pending the completion of a full investigation."

Recommended Stories

  • Low turnout as Israelis head to the polls for fourth election in two years

    srael returned to the polls on Tuesday for its fourth election in two years, as prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought victory on the back of his high-speed vaccination campaign. Mr Netanyahu, the leader of the right-wing Likud party, is leading in the polls but is projected to fall short of the 61 seats needed in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, for a majority. He is likely to need support from right-wing rivals and ultra-orthodox parties to form a coalition government, but faces stiff competition from centrist leader Yair Lapid, of the Yesh Atid party. Initial reports on Tuesday evening said turnout was at just 40 per cent, the lowest rate since the 2009 election, in a sign that Israelis have grown weary of successive elections. Pollsters have also warned that Tuesday’s vote may not resolve the deadlock, raising the prospect of a fifth election later this year. After casting his vote in Jerusalem, Mr Netanyahu warned his supporters that turnout was too low, and claimed that the media was trying to lull right-wing voters into a false sense of security. “I am asking all the Likudniks - go and vote Likud, we are down two seats,” he said. “The press is trying to put us to sleep, to tell us it’s in the bag.” Voting in Tel Aviv, his centrist rival Mr Lapid warned that Mr Netanyahu would preside over a "racist, homophobic government" if he continues as Israel's longest serving prime minister. On a dusty, hot day in Jerusalem, voters cast their ballots wearing masks in booths with plastic screens to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus. Some Likud supporters gathered at tents in Jerusalem where they waved Israel’s blue and white flag and brandished posters featuring their beaming prime minister. His slogan - “back to life” - refers to Israel recently leaving what is hoped to be its final lockdown thanks to the success of the vaccine drive, which has fully protected half the population against Covid. But some voters said the potential rise of the far-Right, and tensions between secular and religious society, had played a bigger role in deciding their vote. Dispatch: Benjamin Netanyahu in bid to woo Arab voters in Israel's fourth election George Eltman, 75, said that Mr Netanyahu had “done a lot of good things for Israel,” but felt a new prime minister was long overdue. “I’m very concerned about the animosity between Israeli mainstream society and the ultra-orthodox,” he added, referring to tensions over the latter group’s refusal to follow lockdown restrictions. This prompted him to vote for Yesh Atid, which claims it is better placed to enforce rules in ultra-orthodox communities than Mr Netanyahu, who in the past has relied on their support to form coalitions. Deborah Harris, 65, said she was deeply concerned by Mr Netanyahu’s attempts to court extreme-right parties and was casting a “panic vote” for the left-wing party Meretz. Recent polls predict that Likud will win around 30 seats, compared to just 20 seats for Mr Lapid's Yesh Atid party.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties

  • Judge blasts Capitol rioter accused of assaulting Officer Brian Sicknick

    Five people died in insurrection by Donald Trump supporters

  • Congresswoman Lauren Boebert criticized for tweeting about Biden during shooting in her state

    ‘Lauren, turn on the news’

  • Sidney Powell: Pro-Trump lawyer tells court no ‘reasonable person’ would listen to her in bid to get Dominion suit thrown out

    Powell seeks dismissal of the defamation suit on grounds that her rights were protected under First Amendment

  • EU sanctions Russians over rights abuses in Chechnya

    The European Union imposed sanctions on Monday on two Russians accused of persecuting gay and lesbian people in the southern Russian region of Chechnya, the bloc's toughest response to attacks on Russian citizens because of their sexuality. Russian authorities in the autonomous region deny what human rights groups, media and filmmakers have described as a purge, with dozens of LGBT+ people rounded-up and tortured since 2017. The EU blacklisted Aiub Vakhaevich Kataev, a senior official at the Russian Internal Affairs Ministry in Chechnya, and Abuzaid Dzhandarovich Vismuradov, deputy prime minister of the Chechnya region and the commander of a special security unit that the EU said was responsible for persecution.

  • Illinois town becomes first to approve reparations for Black residents

    Black residents will qualify for the housing programme if they or their ancestors lived in Evanston between the period of 1919 and 1969

  • Firefighter missing and resident dead after nursing home collapses in fierce blaze

    Another two firefighters were injured but are expected to make a full recovery

  • Biden news - live: President readies $3 trillion ‘build back better’ plan as Jill Biden border role questioned

    Follow the latest updates

  • Epstein’s former mansion in New York to undergo ‘complete makeover - physically and spiritually’, following sale

    New York mansion was most expensive estate in Epstein’s property portfolio

  • AP sources: NWHL adding 7th team by expanding to Montreal

    The National Women’s Hockey League is adding a seventh team by expanding into Montreal next season, two people with direct knowledge of the league’s board of governors’ approved plan told The Associated Press. The NWHL was initially scheduled to announce it was establishing its second Canadian franchise in early February. League spokesman Paul Krotz, in an email sent late Monday, would say only that the NWHL had “nothing to report regarding Season 7 expansion.”

  • Biden Cabinet near complete but hundreds of jobs still open

    President Joe Biden’s Cabinet is nearly complete with the confirmation of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. The process of building out a government, according to Paul Light, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, is “nasty, brutish, and not at all short.” Biden has about 1,250 federal positions that require Senate confirmation, ranging from the head of the obscure Railroad Retirement Board to more urgent department positions such as assistant and deputy secretaries.

  • Biden's DHS secretary blamed the border crisis on Trump dismantling a program that let minors apply for asylum from their own country

    The policy had allowed children to seek asylum without having to make the perilous journey to the US.

  • Capitol riots prosecutor suggests some will be charged with sedition and 11 Molotov cocktail bombs were altered to ‘act like napalm’

    Justice Department has so far not pursued sedition charges against any of the 400 suspects

  • Ahmad Al-Issa Identified as Suspect in Colorado Grocery Shooting

    Police have identified 21-year-old Ahmad Al-Issa as the suspect in the grocery store mass shooting in Boulder, Colo., that left ten people dead on Monday. Law enforcement officials said Al-Issa opened fire on customers and responding officers at a King Soopers grocery store with a rifle before being shot in the leg by police and taken into custody. He is in the hospital in stable condition, officials said. Police identified victims between the ages of 20 and 65, including Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51; Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowika, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65. Al-Issa has been charged with ten counts of murder. Law enforcement officials did not reveal a possible motive for the shooting and investigators believe there were no other suspects involved. “It is premature for us to draw any conclusions at this point in time,” FBI special agent Michael Schneider said. “I can tell you the community is safe and we will continue to share updates as we conduct our investigation and draw conclusions as a result of that investigation.” The suspect’s brother, Ali Aliwi Al-Issa, reportedly told The Daily Beast that his brother is “very anti-social” and paranoid. “When he was having lunch with my sister in a restaurant, he said, ‘People are in the parking lot, they are looking for me.’ She went out, and there was no one. We didn’t know what was going on in his head,” Al-Issa reportedly told the outlet, adding that he believes his brother is mentally ill. A Facebook page that appeared to belong to Al-Issa showed that his family had immigrated to the U.S. from Syria. The page featured quotes from the prophet Muhammad as well as posts about mixed martial arts. Police received reports of a shooting just before 3 p.m. local time on Monday, officials said. A witness told the Denver Post the gunman didn’t say anything before he began shooting. “He just came in and started shooting,” the witness said. Another witness said after the gunman had “let off a couple of shots” he “was silent, and then he let off a couple more. He wasn’t spraying.” The massacre in Boulder marks the second mass shooting in the U.S. in one week, after a gunman opened fire on three Atlanta-area massage parlors, killing eight people including six Asian women.

  • Pro-Trump lawyer says ‘no reasonable person’ would believe her election lies

    Lawyers for Sidney Powell argued conspiracies she laid out constituted legally protected first amendment speechUS politics – live coverage Sidney Powell in Alpharetta, Georgia, on 2 December 2020. Photograph: Nathan Posner/Rex/Shutterstock A key member of the legal team that sought to steal the 2020 election for Donald Trump is defending herself against a billion-dollar defamation lawsuit by arguing that “no reasonable person” could have mistaken her wild claims about election fraud last November as statements of fact. In a motion to dismiss a complaint by the large US-based voting machine company Dominion, lawyers for Sidney Powell argued that elaborate conspiracies she laid out on television and radio last November while simultaneously suing to overturn election results in four states constituted legally protected first amendment speech. “No reasonable person would conclude that the statements were truly statements of fact,” argued lawyers for Powell, a former federal prosecutor from Texas who caught Trump’s attention through her involvement in the defense of his former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Powell falsely stated on television and in legal briefs that Dominion machines ran on technology that could switch votes away from Trump, technology she said had been invented in Venezuela to help steal elections for the late Hugo Chávez. Those lies were built on empty claims that apparently originated in anonymous comments on a pro-Trump blog, only to be amplified on a global scale by Trump himself in a 12 November tweet in which he wrote in part “REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE.” Citing lost business and reputational damage, Dominion filed a $1.3bn defamation lawsuit against Powell and her colleague on Trump’s legal team, Rudy Giuliani. A Dominion employee separately sued the Trump campaign after receiving death threats. Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on 6 January in an effort to stop the certification of an election they considered invalid, killing a police officer in violent clashes in which four others died. But lawyers for Powell argued her false statements about election fraud in the months preceding the Capitol insurrection were unmistakably not presented as true facts. “It was clear to reasonable persons that Powell’s claims were her opinions and legal theories on a matter of utmost public concern,” her legal motion says. “Those members of the public who were interested in the controversy were free to, and did, review that evidence and reached their own conclusions – or awaited resolution of the matter by the courts before making up their minds.” The filing brought expressions of disbelief from Trump critics. “This is her defense. Wow,” tweeted the Republican representative Adam Kinzinger. “Bad argument!” tweeted Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen. “[Powell] should have gone with an insanity defense due to #TrumpDerangementSyndrome.” “Shorter Sidney Powell: suckers!” tweeted Charlie Sykes, an editor of the anti-Trump conservative publication the Bulwark. As Trump fought to reverse his election loss in November, the former president himself reportedly supported Powell’s claims in private – and trumpeted them in public, touting Powell two weeks after the election as a key part of “the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS”. Powell was publicly exiled from the Trump camp a week after that tweet, after she appeared at a news conference hosted by the Republican National Committee alongside Giuliani, whose hair dye memorably ran down his face, and Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis. The group was “an elite strike force team that is working on behalf of the president and the campaign”, Ellis announced. Then Powell faced the cameras and claimed to have identified “massive influence of communist money through Venezuela, Cuba and likely China in the interference with our elections here in the United States”. Aides reportedly told Trump that Powell was not helping, and Giuliani and Ellis issued a subsequent statement announcing, “Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump legal team. She is also not a lawyer for the president in his personal capacity.” But that did not prevent Powell from filing lawsuits the next week on Trump’s behalf in Georgia, Michigan, Arizona and Wisconsin. In her defense against the Dominion defamation lawsuit, Powell argued that whatever “reasonable persons” thought of her wild claims, Dominion had failed to demonstrate that she herself thought them to be false as she spoke them – a key distinction in defamation cases. “In fact,” Powell’s motion reads, “she believed the allegations then and she believes them now.”

  • National Guardsmen transporting Covid-19 vaccines held at gunpoint

    The suspect is accused of stopping three National Guard vans, identifying himself as a detective, ordering the guardsmen out of their vehicles and demanding to search their vans.

  • GOP Sen. John Kennedy compares gun violence to drunk driving in hearing after Colorado shooting: 'The answer is not to get rid of all sober drivers'

    Kennedy suggested that the issue of gun violence is overblown, after mass shootings have killed 18 people in the country in the past week.

  • Car jumps guardrail, hits spectator before splitting in half at NC dragway, video shows

    The 22-year-old fan who was injured told a TV station she couldn’t even look at her arm at first: “I thought that it was gone.”

  • Surfer Katherine Diaz killed by lightning while training for Olympics

    The International Surfing Association said the 22-year-old "embodied the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to us all."