Social distancing during the coronavirus? Not when a family of six shares one room

There is no sliver of space in Ashok Kunchikurve's house for social distancing.

The 42-year-old Mumbai construction worker lives with his family of six in a single room covered in yellow tiles, an aging refrigerator against one wall, a stove lining the opposite wall. Only three can sit on the floor for lunch at one time.

A rickety ladder in the corner leads to a dimly lighted loft, where mattresses are laid out to sleep for him and his two adult sons. His wife, their teenage daughter and his mother-in-law sleep on the floor downstairs.

“I have to get out of the house to give some space to my family,” says Kunchikurve, his rotund face partially obscured by a surgical mask to protect him from the coronavirus that is pressing in on his sparse life.

He steps out into a narrow concrete alley, one of countless lanes zigzagging through Dharavi, one of Asia’s largest slums, where as many as a million residents cram into one square mile — an area roughly the size of John Wayne Airport.

Residents of Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, struggle to observe social distancing. (Indranil Mukherjee / AFP/Getty Images) More

It is mid-morning, the sun withering, but the alleys are packed so tightly with two-story dwellings that hardly any light comes through. Women wash vessels and clothes in the narrow lanes, sending streams of soapy water flowing toward an open sewer.

Men stand in small groups or crouch on the pavement, chatting away. The topic, of course, is the coronavirus.

Two weeks ago, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered Indians to stay indoors for 21 days to curb the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 1.3 million people around the world, including at least 4,300 in India.

The social distancing measure, endorsed by the World Health Organization and implemented in many other countries, has brought new hardship to Dharavi, a city within a city, home to many of the laborers, housekeepers, municipal workers and shopkeepers who make India’s financial capital run.

Dharavi is dotted with tens of thousands of tin-roofed shanties and one-room manufacturing units, where Indians' daily struggle for space is laid bare in a nation where lives are folded into one another. According to the 2011 census, nearly 92 million Indian households live in one-room dwellings.

“Those asking us to practice social distancing need to come and see how we live in a room of 8-feet-by-8-feet,” Kunchikurve says, stepping carefully around the slippery streams of water at his feet.

Vishakha, left, Ashok and Renuka Kunchikurve are pictured in their one-room house in Dharavi, a slum in Mumbai, India. (Parth M.N. / For The Times) More

The door to their house remains open for ventilation. Right beside the doorway, a rusty ladder leads to another household right above theirs.

His wife, Renuka, sits just inside the doorway, cleaning green vegetables, dabbing the sweat on her forehead with her red patterned sari. Their 16-year-old daughter, Vishakha, at home because her school is closed, watches a pot of dal simmering on the stove.

Kunchikurve has not earned a day’s wage — typically about $4 — in three weeks, since construction sites in Mumbai began shutting down in early March due to the outbreak.

Their 18-year-old son, Vikas, who also works in construction, is jobless too. Their elder son, Vishal, 22, works for the municipality cleaning the streets of Mumbai, a job that worries his mother in the time of a pandemic.