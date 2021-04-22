Social distancing rules for hospitality 'a good way off' being lifted in Scotland, chief medical officer warns

The Scottish Government’s position stands in stark contrast to England, where Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick wrote to local authorities cautioning them against “overzealous interpretation” of distancing rules at tables outdoors - Shutterstock

Social distancing rules that threaten to bankrupt thousands of pubs and restaurants across Scotland are a "good way off" from being lifted indoors or outside, the country's chief medical officer warned on Thursday.

Dr Gregor Smith said there was still a "theoretical risk" of Covid transmission outdoors with the one-metre distancing rule that will apply in licensed premises when they are allowed to reopen on Monday.

He insisted the one-metre rule, which will even apply between people from different households enjoying a meal together, was "proportionate" and it would not change before more information is available about the impact of vaccination on transmission.

But Scotland's crisis-hit hospitality industries warned their businesses could not even start to recover while the "toxic" rule remains and "every extra day of social distancing will result in more business failures, more job losses, and more small business owners losing what has often taken a lifetime to build."

The Scottish Government’s position stands in stark contrast to England, where Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick wrote to local authorities cautioning them against “overzealous interpretation” of distancing rules at tables outdoors.

Prof Mark Woolhouse, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh and one of Nicola Sturgeon's hand-picked Covid advisors, earlier this year told a Commons select committee there was "very little evidence of outdoor transmission."

The number of weekly Covid deaths in Scotland has since nosedived to the lowest level since early October, with the daily toll now in the low single figures.

However, thousands of pubs and restaurants are expected to remain shuttered on Monday when lockdown restrictions are finally eased, two weeks after they were lifted south of the Border.

Venues can only open until 8pm indoors with no alcohol served and outdoors until 10pm with drink. They remain banned from serving alcohol indoors until May 17, and the one-metre rule severely restricts the number of customers they can serve at any one time.

The Scottish Licensed Trade Association have said only 22.9 per cent of premises have designated outdoor areas and two-thirds plan not to reopen.

Several of the country's best restaurants have said they will not reopen until they can serve alcohol on May 17 and Tom Kitchin, the Michelin-star winning chef, has said the industry is "fed up to the back teeth of the way we have been treated."

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has warned of an impending unemployment tsunami, with up to 24,000 jobs thought to be at risk within weeks, as a majority of struggling businesses in the industry have now run out of cash to pay furlough contributions and fixed costs.

Dr Smith told a Scottish Government Covid technical briefing that even outdoor settings "are not completely risk-free" and it was "all about the balance of the risks and what's practical in society."

He said: "As soon as you get down to one metre, there's a theoretical risk and that exists whether you're indoors or outdoors.

"And that's why the guidance still says that even if you're outdoors, if you're not from the same households as others sitting at the same table there should be that distancing in place just to make sure it's as safe as possible."

He added: "And it may come that over time, what we see as we learn more about the way that this vaccine programme has an influence on transmission we'll be able to give further advice on that, but we're a good way off that yet before we're able to change any of that guidance at this point in time."

My heads sore, I can’t keep up ..the latest act of destructive lunacy from @scotgov New SD rules for bars, restaurants 3.5m x 1m table size for 6 people..Or 2.86, circular table size for 6 😱😱 well seen none of them have run a bar @SLTA @UKHofficial @st_alliance @Iromg pic.twitter.com/iFdHSdBbAa — Donald C MacLeod MBE (@DonaldCMacleod) April 16, 2021

Stephen Montgomery, spokesman for the Scottish Hospitality Group, said: "This shows perfectly why decision-makers need to get out from their desks and speak to hospitality operators on the ground.

"The measures need to be proportionate to the actual risk and based on practical reality. Dr Smith, his colleagues, and government ministers will receive a warm welcome at any of our premises, where we can explain to them how hospitality really works."

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the Scottish Beer & Pub Association, said the one-metre rule has "a tremendous impact on Scotland’s pubs and bars who will struggle unless we see a complete end to restrictions in the near future."

She said: "Alongside social distancing, the curfew on licensed premises and prohibition of alcohol sales indoors makes viable trading extremely difficult and the Government must look at removing these as soon as possible. The recovery for our sector will not start until all these restrictions have been removed."

Gavin Stevenson, NTIA spokesman, said: "While of course we all need to prioritise public health, the reality is that social distancing is absolutely toxic for businesses in the night time economy's ability to survive and keep employing staff.

"All hospitality businesses, and especially those in the night time economy, work on wafer thin margins at the best of times and are simply unable to trade viably with any restrictions to capacity, activities, or opening hours without substantial additional financial support."