Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market Worth $3.7 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market by Component (Solutions (SEL Platform and SEL Assessment Tool), Services), Type (Web and Application), End User (Pre-K, Elementary Schools, Middle and High Schools), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2019 to USD 3.7 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.7% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the SEL market include the promotion of SEL by government organizations; improvement in school environment, citizenships, and relationships; and high capital spending by educators on SEL solutions.

By component, the solutions segment to record a larger market size during the forecast period

SEL solutions comprise SEL platform and SEL assessment tool. SEL platform is used by educators (school/districts, teachers, parents, and communities) to help students work on their emotions, feelings, empathy, relationships, goals, responsibilities, and make informed decisions. The platform contains lessons, videos, and interactive modules in the form of audios, videos, games, and stories. Few SEL solution providers offer the SEL program in the printable form. In the student's entire learning journey, educators have always concentrated on the student's emotional and social skills. Hence, educators are aggressively implementing the SEL platform worldwide.

By end user, the pre-K segment to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Principals, teachers, and policymakers have shown interest in implementing SEL into the pre-K curriculum. Pre-K SEL curriculum helps teachers' build-up knowledge skill sets around building relationship with peers, parents, and relatives, creating a positive environment in classes, ignoring negative people, and grabbing new skills, which help students in kindergarten. SEL in pre-K schools empowers educators to develop social skills, build a positive relationship with families and peers, prevent techniques against challenging behavior, and enhance knowledge. In a nutshell, SEL programs improve positive behavior and learning skills across pre-K students.

Asia Pacific to record the highest growth during the forecast period

Violence, bullying, and negative emotions have been as disturbing factors since years. Hence, social and emotional skills play an important role in the students' curriculum. Asia Pacific (APAC) is considered as most populous region in the world with millions of students. Countries that constitute a major portion of SEL market in APAC include China, Japan, India, Australia, and South East Asian countries.

Major vendors of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market and they are Everyday Speech (US), Peekapak (Canada), Nearpod (US), EVERFI (US), Purpose Prep (US), Social Express (US), Aperture Education (US), Rethink ED (US), Committee for Children (US), Emotional ABCs (US), Taproot Learning (US), SEL Adventures (US), BASE Education (US), Panorama Education (US), Evolutions Labs (US), Hoonuit (US), The Conover Company (US), ScholarCentric (US), ONEder Academy (US), Hero K12 (US), 7 Mindsets (US), EQKidz (Malaysia), 3DBear (Finland), and JHasHeart (US).