Social Graces: You’re hosting a family get-together. Should you only invite those who are vaccinated for COVID-19?

Hannah Herrera Greenspan, Chicago Tribune
·2 min read

Q: Many people in your family have received the coronavirus vaccine, but there are a few who haven’t yet. When planning a get-together, should you invite only those who are vaccinated?

A: Rather than create divisions within the family by inviting some members and not others, a better strategy is to consider how everyone can meet as safely as possible.

If the invitation is extended well in advance, perhaps the promise of a gathering can will motivate everyone to seek a vaccine. Doing so would make the gathering safe for as many people as possible and promote public health.

If the timeline doesn’t allow for vaccination, it is useful to consider how many people within the party have been vaccinated, and for those who have not been vaccinated to consider whether they are at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Current guidelines from the CDC do allow for unvaccinated individuals from one household to gather with vaccinated members of another household in a small group if no one is at a disproportionately higher risk of contracting severe illness.

— Mercedes Carnethon, vice chair of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

A: As we navigate this gray zone in the pandemic, the safest and kindest approach is to continue to proceed with caution. Now that vaccinations are starting to become more widely available, it is absolutely a time of great hope and optimism. But for those who are still in the queue and those who are afraid that they still won’t be fully protected, it can be a difficult and emotional time.

With that in mind, I would recommend that, as much as possible, people should consider virtual get-togethers first, as they will likely be the most inclusive. By keeping things virtual, people won’t feel they are being left out because of their health status and people aren’t pressured to take risks for which they might not be ready.

A second option continues to be outdoor get-togethers. If they’re allowed in your area, with the use of masking and distancing, these are also a nice option, but they do require more careful planning.

If you are determined to connect in person and your local public health guidance does allow for in-person get-togethers for fully vaccinated people, consider keeping them as small as possible. This allows you to still have that connection we’ve all been craving so desperately, while keeping the friends and family we love that much safer.

The good news is that fully inclusive in-person get-togethers with our family and friends aren’t far away, and if we treat our loved ones with grace and empathy now, we can all look forward to many joyful and safe reunions in the not-so-distant future.

— Lisa Orr, etiquette and protocol consultant

Recommended Stories

  • Corporate executives set to join effort to increase voter access in the wake of new voting laws: WSJ

    The statement from business leaders in support of increased voter access could be released as soon as this week, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Snobbery, pianos and other takeaways

    Even with social distancing there was plenty of humour, glamour and surprises at the virtual event.

  • Saint Vincent volcano: 'Explosive' Soufrière eruption sparks mass evacuation

    La Soufrière on Saint Vincent island spews ash 6 km into the air, as 16,000 people are evacuated.

  • ‘They were good people.’ Friend remembers husband, wife, daughter killed in SC tornado

    The hearts of those who knew the Brelands are still healing a year later.

  • Exclusive: Ex-Speaker Boehner says Matt Gaetz should resign if indicted – or be expelled

    "When you're the leader, you've got a responsibility to the institution to be rid of these people," the former House speaker said of indictment.

  • For the 1st time, Japan is home to a leader of the Masters

    Japan has been sending golfers to the Masters since 1936, with about three dozen players combining for well over 100 appearances at Augusta National. Hideki Matsuyama’s four-shot lead going into Sunday’s final round of the Masters is a breakthrough moment for Japan, which became the 17th nation to see one of its players hold a lead after any round at Augusta National. It was 10 years ago when Matsuyama became the first Asia-Pacific Amateur champion to make the cut and be the low amateur at the Masters.

  • Fed chair: As world evolves, 'cyber risk' becomes greater threat

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the chances of another global financial crisis like the one that hit in 2008 is "very, very low." Instead, he told 60 Minutes during an interview that aired Sunday night, "the risk that we keep our eyes on the most now is cyber risk." The economy is "ever changing," Powell explained to correspondent Scott Pelley. "The globalization of the economy and technology have enabled manufacturing to take place all around the world. It's very hard for people in wealthy countries to raise prices or to raise wages. It's hard for workers to raise wages when wages can move overseas. It's just a different economy." When Pelley asked Powell about the chances of the world experiencing "a systemic breakdown like in 2008," the chairman said the prospect of having a "breakdown that looked anything like that, where you had banks making terrible loans and investment decisions and needing and having low levels of liquidity and weak capital positions, and thus needing a government bailout, the chances of that are very, very low. Very low." The world evolves, though, and as such "the risks change as well," Powell said. "And I would say that the risk that we keep our eyes on the most now is cyber risk." The scenarios in this case involve "a large financial institution" losing the ability to "track payments that it's making," Powell said. "Where you would have a part of the financial system come to a halt, or perhaps even a broad part. And so, we spend so much time and energy and money guarding against these things. There are cyber attacks every day on all major institutions now. That's a big part of the threat picture in today's world." More stories from theweek.comYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisySNL's Weekend Update jokes it's nice to 'see women pay for an hour with Matt Gaetz,' hears out the Titanic's iceberg

  • Leader of Merkel's party moves forward in bid for chancellor

    The leadership of Chancellor Angela Merkel's party on Monday backed party chairman Armin Laschet's bid to become the center-right candidate for Germany's next leader, one of his deputies said — a step forward for him after he and a rival both declared their ambitions. The Union bloc aims to decide quickly on its candidate after months of shadow-boxing between Laschet, the head of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, and Markus Soeder, who leads its smaller Bavaria-only sister party, the Christian Social Union. Laschet and Soeder — the governors of Germany's two most populous states, North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria respectively — both officially declared on Sunday that they're prepared to run, but insisted that they will quickly find a harmonious solution.

  • Matsuyama makes golf history with 2021 Masters victory

    The prize for the win is more than $2 million.

  • At the Masters, Zalatoris shows he can ‘play with the best in the world’

    His world ranking will improve after his second-place finish in the year’s first men’s major championship.

  • Rahm closes with a 66, ends memorable Masters week

    Jon Rahm had a great week before even getting to the Masters. Rahm shot a 6-under 66 in the final round of the Masters on Sunday to tie for fifth place at 6 under — four shots behind winner Hideki Matsuyama. Rahm shot even-par rounds of 72 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

  • Nomadland director Chloé Zhao makes history with BAFTA win

    Nomadland's Chloé Zhao on Sunday became only the second women — and first woman of color — to win the best director prize at the annual British Academy Film Awards. The first woman to win the award was Kathryn Bigelow in 2010 for The Hurt Locker. Nomadland won three additional awards, including best picture, best actress for Frances McDormand, and best cinematography. Nomadland follows a woman named Fern, played by McDormand, who travels across the United States taking different jobs to survive, meeting interesting characters along the way. While accepting her award virtually, Zhao — who also won the top prize Saturday at the Directors Guild of America Awards — thanked "the nomadic community who so generously welcomed us into their lives," adding, "How we treat our elders says a lot about who we are as a society, and we need to do better." Other winners included Promising Young Women for best British film; The Father's Anthony Hopkins for best actor; Judas and the Black Messiah's Daniel Kaluuya for best supporting actor; and Minari's Yuh-Jung Youn for best supporting actress. The ceremony opened with a tribute to Prince Philip, who died on Friday. He was the first president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, and his grandson Prince William is its current president. More stories from theweek.comYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisySNL's Weekend Update jokes it's nice to 'see women pay for an hour with Matt Gaetz,' hears out the Titanic's iceberg

  • Guillermo Lasso: Conservative ex-banker elected Ecuador president

    Guillermo Lasso, 65, has vowed to attract foreign investment and break away from leftist policies.

  • Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi Aramco facilities; no Saudi confirmation

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Monday it had fired 17 drones and two ballistic missiles at targets in Saudi Arabia, including Saudi Aramco facilities in Jubail and Jeddah. Saudi Aramco, the state oil firm, said when contacted by Reuters that it would respond at the earliest opportunity. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Twitter the group's barrage included 10 Samad-3 drones fired at refineries in the Red Sea city of Jeddah and Jubail in the Eastern Province.

  • Markstrom blanks Oilers as Flames win 5-0

    Jacob Markstrom stopped 17 shots he faced and the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-0 Saturday night to end a four-game skid. Johnny Gaudreau and Mark Giordano each had a goal and an assist, and Sean Monahan, Elias Lindholm and Brett Ritchie also scored for Calgary. Sam Bennett and Mikael Backlund each had two assists.

  • Cyclone Seroja: Storm makes landfall in Western Australia

    Strong winds tore across the state on Sunday, damaging homes and leaving thousands without power.

  • Police officer accused of pepper-spraying Black and Latino Army officer in Virginia fired

    A Windsor police officer accused of pepper-spraying a Black and Latino military officer and forcing him to the ground in December has been fired.

  • Pro-Trump prophet goes on wild rant, says the modern church is 'almost homosexual'

    Jeff Jansen said modern pastors were "neutered" and "effeminate," boasting that his church's ushers all toted guns and were instructed to "kill."

  • John Boehner says that Mitch McConnell 'holds his feelings, thoughts, and emotions in a lockbox'

    For Boehner, a jovial, backslapping politician who is known to publicly cry, McConnell's steely and to-the-point demeanor is quite a contrast.

  • A 911 dispatcher in Louisiana was arrested after authorities say she refused to return $1.2 million that was accidentally deposited into her account

    According to a lawsuit filed last week, Charles Schwab & Co. mistakenly transferred the woman more than $1.2 million. It meant to transfer $82.56.