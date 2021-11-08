Social media access disrupted in Ethiopia, Netblocks says

FILE PHOTO: Man walks on the outskirts of Addis Ababa
·2 min read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Access in Ethiopia to social media platforms Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram has been restricted after the content of high school exams was leaked online, internet watchdog NetBlocks said on Monday.

Network data as of Monday afternoon showed that Facebook and Messenger servers and some WhatsApp and Telegram messaging servers were restricted on state-run telecommunications monopoly Ethio Telecom, the watchdog said in a statement.

Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu and Ethio Telecom Chief Executive Frehiwot Tamiru did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Authorities have previously shut down the internet during national exams, but the disruption comes as a year-long conflict in the country's north between the government and rebellious Tigrayan forces has escalated in recent weeks.

The Tigrayan forces and their allies are threatening to march on the capital. The government declared a six-month state of emergency last week.

Addis Ababa police spokesperson Fasika Fanta said police had registered more than 10,000 weapons since the city's administration urged people to register their arms. Tens of thousands of bullets were also registered, and the government had extended the registration period until Nov. 12, the police spokesperson added.

The war started in November 2020 when forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), including some soldiers, seized military bases in Tigray. In response, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent more troops to the northern region.

The TPLF had dominated national politics for nearly three decades but lost influence when Abiy took office in 2018.

The TPLF accused him of centralising power at the expense of regional states. Abiy denies this.

Foreign powers are calling for a ceasefire.

Earlier on Monday, the African Union held a closed-door meeting to discuss the crisis a day after its envoy for the region, Olusegun Obasanjo, visited the Tigray regional capital with United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths.

(Reporting by Addis Ababa newsroom; Additional reporting by Nairobi newsroom; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN says over 3 million in Myanmar need "life-saving" aid

    The U.N. humanitarian chief urged Myanmar’s military leaders on Monday to provide unimpeded access to the more than 3 million people in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance since government forces seized power on Feb. 1 “because of growing conflict and insecurity, COVID-19 and a failing economy.” Martin Griffiths also urged donors to respond to the U.N. appeal, saying less than half of the $385 million required has been raised since the military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Grittith's statement was issued as members of the U.N. Security Council held a closed-door meeting on Myanmar requested by the United Kingdom.

  • Kierra M on the Astroworld Festival disaster

    Eight people died and many more were injured at the Astroworld Festival where Travis Scott was performing. Radio personality Kierra M joins Good Day to talk about the tragic disaster.

  • Inside LACMA’s Art+Film Gala With Jeff Bezos, Lil Nas X, Dakota Johnson, Billie Eilish, and More

    Film, music, art, fashion, and tech collided in style thanks to Gucci, who presented a glamorous evening honoring artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley and filmmaker Steven Spielberg, with the help of hosts Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow. Originally Appeared on Vanity Fair

  • Ravens were reportedly active at trade deadline, tried to make deal for star CB

    The Ravens were reportedly very active at the trade deadline, and reportedly tried to make a trade for

  • ‘The RIH-ISSUE’: Rihanna Announces Limited-Edition Re-Releases Of Her Catalog On Vinyls

    The sets are now available for pre-order and will ship on Nov. 11.

  • Law enforcement and gun enthusiasts oppose Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act

    On Sunday, “60 Minutes” reporter Norah O’Donnell examined Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) which claims to invalidate all federal gun control laws and prohibits state and local cooperation with enforcement of those laws. Several members of law enforcement oppose the new law and surprisingly, so do many gun enthusiasts. “I shoot once a week, at minimum,” said Butler County prosecuting attorney Kacey Proctor. “My kids shoot. My seven-year-old owns multiple firearms. I am all in favor of responsible people owning firearms, and raising their children to own firearms responsibly...What I oppose about [SAPA], and what I would ask for, to be looked at and possibly fixed, is the ability for law enforcement officers to interact with their federal partners, to go after people who are violent in nature and are committing crimes in our community.” Poplar Bluff, Missouri police chief Danny Whiteley is one of many officers who oppose the new law. Without the aid of the federal government, he believes local investigators lack the data systems and resources to apprehend and prosecute criminals on gun charges. “Several policemen and sheriffs that we've spoken to have told us they think that this law benefits criminals,” O’Donnell told Whiteley. “Is that too strong of a statement?” “No,” Whiteley said confidently. “[I] don't think it does, I know it does.” State Representative Jered Taylor, who co-sponsored SAPA, was asked by O’Donnell if he would be willing to make some revisions to the law. “I'm not willing to even consider that at this point,” Taylor said. “But of course, I'm always willing to work with law enforcement and, you know, better understand the way that they operate and what they do.”

  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Billie Eilish, and More Attend LACMA’s Annual Gala

    undefined Originally Appeared on Vogue

  • Bottas, Hamilton 'shocked' by Mexico Grand Prix front row lockout

    Valtteri Bottas claimed pole position for the Mexico Grand Prix on Saturday with "shocked" world champion Lewis Hamilton next to him in a Mercedes front-row lockout.

  • Video: Hikers come face-to-face with mountain lion on OC trail

    A pair of hikers had a frighteningly close encounter with a mountain lion while on a trail in Orange County.

  • Whooping cranes are slowly making their way to the Texas coast: Here's what to know

    The first sightings of the endangered whooping crane are being reported along the Texas coast.

  • Pope decries Ethiopia's humanitarian crisis, urges dialogue

    Pope Francis on Sunday decried the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia and pressed for dialogue to prevail over the protracted war. The pontiff in his traditional appearance to the public in St. Peter’s Square said he was following the news with “worry” from the Horn of Africa, particularly from Ethiopia, “shaken by a conflict that has dragged on for more than a year and has caused numerous victims and a grave humanitarian crisis.” The war in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region has killed thousands of people and displaced millions and left many struggling with severe hunger.

  • Blinken says Egypt has more 'issues of concern' on human rights ahead of dialogue

    Top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken said on Monday that Egypt had more work to do on human rights as he met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry amid calls for Washington to take a tougher stance on the country's record. The two met ahead of a U.S.-Egypt Strategic Dialogue in Washington, the first such talks since President Joe Biden took power pledging to put human rights and democracy at the center of his foreign policy. Blinken in September announced the United States would withhold $130 million worth of military aid form Egypt until President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's government takes action on human rights.

  • Afghanistan will be 'hell on earth' as millions are in danger of starving with food running out, food program head says

    Starvation could affect 23 million people in Afghanistan, the director of the World Food Programme told the BBC.

  • AOC points to 'trust' issues in explaining her vote against Biden's bipartisan infrastructure bill, remains wary of moderates who called for CBO score

    "People would say that within our caucus, one of the issues that we have had is trust. And trust is not built in the big moments," Ocasio-Cortez said.

  • Afghan woman's trek to escape Kabul with her daughter -- and her plea to help family stuck behind

    "Everything bad that you think of was there," Sarina told ABC News in a video call, wiping away tears. "It was not easy that night," said Sarina, whose name ABC News has changed for the safety of her family still in Afghanistan. After waiting outside the airport for more than 10 hours, where she said they were treated like "animals," her family returned to their shelter in Kabul, saying her daughter had seen enough.

  • Sarah Jessica Parker Silences Criticism of Her Gray Hair as 'Misogynistic Chatter'

    Sarah Jessica Parker spoke with Vogue about the agist comments from social media critics on Carrie Bradshaw's graying hair on And Just Like That

  • Relative of MH17 victims describes grief, criticizes Russia

    The chairman of a foundation that represents families of people killed when a passenger jet was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014 told a Dutch court Monday of his grief at losing his brother — no trace of whom was ever found. Russia denies any involvement. Piet Ploeg, chairman of the MH17 Disaster Foundation that was established after the July 17, 2014, downing of the Boeing 777, lost his brother Alex along with Alex's wife, Edith, and their son Robert as they flew from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on their way to a vacation in Bali.

  • ‘I’m Tired Just Watching the Choreography’: Tamar Braxton Uploads Throwback Performance Video of Herself with Sisters

    Tamar Braxton took a stroll down memory lane on Nov. 6 after posting a throwback video with her sisters. In the clip, Tamar, alongside Toni, Trina, […]

  • Health care company ends relationship with Aaron Rodgers

    A Wisconsin health care organization has ended a nine-year partnership with Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers after the quarterback detailed his reasoning for avoiding the three COVID-19 vaccinations endorsed by the NFL. A statement posted on Twitter by Prevea Health said the company and Rodgers mutually agreed to end their partnership, effective Saturday. Prevea Health and Rodgers had been partners since 2012.

  • Iran bans newspaper that linked supreme leader to poverty

    Iran’s judicial authorities reportedly banned a newspaper Monday for publishing a front-page graphic that appeared to show Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's hand drawing the poverty line in the Islamic Republic amid widespread anger over the nation's cratering economy. The semiofficial Mehr news agency said Iran’s media supervisory body shut down the daily newspaper Kelid after it published a front-page article titled “Millions of Iranians Living under Poverty Line" on Saturday. Under the headline, the graphic shows a person's left hand holding a pen and drawing a red line across the page as silhouettes of people underneath are reaching up to the line.