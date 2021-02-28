Social media bots may have fuelled the GameStop stock frenzy

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

The GameStop stock frenzy appears to largely have been the product of Reddit users and trading apps like Robinhood, but some of its contributors might not have been human. According to Reuters, cybersecurity firm PiiQ Media has determined that people were using social media bots to promote GameStop, Dogecoin and other "meme" investments. Posts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube hopped on trading keywords like GME (GameStop's stock symbol) and "hold the line," starting around the opening of trading and surging toward the end.

There are tens of thousands such accounts, PiiQ said.

It's not certain who's behind the bots, or how effective they've been. Reddit chief Steve Huffman told Congress at a hearing that he didn't think bots played a "significant role" in the stock buying spree, although his ability to track bots outside of Reddit is limited.

The new findings may raise concerns all the same. While the Reddit activity appears to have been aimed at punishing short sellers and otherwise riding a wave of hype (much to the chagrin of some investors), the bots raise the possibility that malicious actors either piggybacked on the GameStop campaign or could manipulate the market in the future. Social sites might have to step up their efforts to remove bots going forward.

Recommended Stories

  • 5 of the Most Dangerous Robinhood Stocks

    The average age of Robinhood's member base is only 31. Robinhood's leaderboard (i.e., the 100 most-held stocks on the platform) is packed with penny stocks, momentum names, and otherwise awful businesses.

  • The next Moto smartwatches will include an Apple Watch clone

    More Moto smartwatches are coming in 2021, including a design that not-so-subtly mimics the Apple Watch.

  • The UK government will reportedly buy stakes in tech startups

    The UK is reportedly launching a fund that will invest in tech startups to help them hit the big time.

  • U.S. regulators probe Robinhood over trading curbs

    Retail brokerage Robinhood said on Friday U.S. regulators were looking into its temporary trading curbs on so-called meme stocks earlier this year as shares of companies like GameStop Corp soared during a social media-fueled short-squeeze. The brokerage, whose trading app surged in popularity over the past year, also said in a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/3kpGAUb detailing the probes that it set aside $26.6 million for a potential settlement around trading outages in March 2020, as well as its options trading policies. Menlo Park, California-based Robinhood was at the heart of a mania that gripped retail investors in late January following calls on Reddit thread WallStreetBets to trade certain stocks that were being heavily shorted by hedge funds.

  • Microsoft is testing 1080p Xbox Game Pass streaming

    Microsoft is testing Xbox Game Pass streaming in 1080p, making cloud gaming more practical on PCs and TVs.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Will Stock Market Rally Survive? Watch These Key Levels; Nio, Zoom On Tap

    The stock market rally faces a big test after heavy losses last week. Here's what investors should be doing now.

  • Flyers' Justin Braun lives up to 'unleash the Brauner' hype

    In his return Saturday, Justin Braun lived up to the "unleash the Brauner" hype by his Flyers teammates. By Jordan Hall

  • The latest 'Valorant' agent controls space and time

    'Valorant' Season 2 Act 2 is kicking off with the introduction of Astra, a fighter who controls the cosmos.

  • 'Terraria' will hit Stadia after all

    Google and Re-Logic have settled their disagreement, which means Stadia users will get to play Terraria.

  • Kroger Earnings: What to Watch

    Kroger (NYSE: KR) is about to answer some big questions for investors. The supermarket giant will soon announce its final quarterly results for fiscal 2020 to wrap up what was a year of record growth as demand for food and other staples surged during the pandemic. CEO Rodney McMullen and his team might have optimistic comments to make about the short-term growth outlook, too.

  • Gottlieb says Americans "should be confident" in Johnson & Johnson vaccine

    "I think people should be confident about taking it. And it will be in the market this week," Gottlieb said on "Face the Nation."

  • Up to six cases of Manaus variant of coronavirus detected in UK

    Up to six cases of the variant of coronavirus first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus have been detected in Britain for the first time, English health officials said on Sunday. Three cases were found in England and another three in Scotland. The risk to the wider community was considered low but as a precaution officials investigating the English cases were moving quickly to deploy testing and increasing the sequencing of positive coronavirus samples from the area, Public Health England said.

  • Thousands Of Bots May Have Played Role In GameStop Hype: Report

    Bots have been hyping GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) and other so-called meme stocks across social media platforms, Reuters has reported. What Happened: According to Massachusetts-based cybersecurity company PiiQ Media, some organized or foreign actors may have played role in hyping these stocks, which have soared and crashed — and sometimes soared again — this year. The firm studied posts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, and found that bots used the platforms to push GameStop and other meme stocks. However, it was unclear if the bots’ posts were influential or not, Reuters noted, and the company did not study Reddit, where the excitement over GameStop and other stocks was centered. According to the analysis, there are tens of thousands of such bot accounts used to hype stocks, as well as the cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), on social media platforms. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the market volatility surrounding meme stocks and on Friday suspended trading in 15 companies, citing questionable trading and social media activity. Why It Matters: The volatility could have lasting effects on the regulation of markets. The frenzy in January grabbed international headlines and even led to a congressional hearing in the U.S. last week. The volatility in the markets alarmed politicians on the left who renewed calls to tax stock transactions. The situation also put the practice of "payment for order flow" under the spotlight both on and off Wall Street. Payment for order flow is what has enabled platforms, led by Robinhood, to allow commission-free stock trading — a primary factor behind the influx of retail traders into the markets over the past year.‪ Photo courtesy Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSEC Suspends Trading In 15 Stocks Over Social Media ConcernsRobinhood Planning Confidential IPO As Early As March: Report (UPDATE)© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 3 Reasons the Stock Market Could Crash in the Next 3 Months

    After losing 34% of its value in less than five weeks during the first quarter of 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) bounced more than 75% higher from the bear market low set on March 23. Unfortunately, the stock market's incredible 11-month bull run may come to a crashing halt. Although it's impossible to predict stock market crashes and corrections with any true precision, there are more than enough clues to suggest that trouble is brewing.

  • Two skiers defy death in Yosemite descent

    Two skiers navigated a thin layer of snow with no margin for error down the precipitous shoulder of Half Dome in Yosemite National Park and alternately skied and rappelled back to the valley floor in an unusually daring feat. (Feb. 27)

  • 'Crime Junkie' creator and co-host Ashley Flowers on creating a community of listeners

    Ashley Flowers, creator and co-host of ‘Crime Junkie’, Founder & CEO of audiochuck, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss her hit podcast and how COVID-19 impacted listener numbers.

  • OnePlus will reportedly launch its '9R' phone and watch in March

    OnePlus will reportedly have a very busy March with plans to release an entry OnePlus 9R phone alongside two other models and a watch.

  • GameStop’s New Mission: Level Up to Its Lofty Share Price

    After years of sliding revenue, executive turnover and strategic missteps at GameStop Corp., another surge in its share price this week is pressuring the retailer to deliver for more than the meme-stock believers.

  • GE's Downfall and Recovery: What's Luck Got to Do With It?

    Examining the role of luck in the company's fortunes and the approaches taken by two very different leaders.

  • AMC Entertainment approves millions in bonuses to top execs

    In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron would receive $3.75 million as bonus, while other top executives are entitled to bonuses of $173,000 to $507,000. The move comes at a time when cinema chains like AMC have taken a blow due to coronavirus-led restrictions that caused delays in film releases.