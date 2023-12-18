Social media break for the holidays
Children's National Psychologist Doctor Laura Gray discusses the benefits of taking a break from social media over the holidays.
Children's National Psychologist Doctor Laura Gray discusses the benefits of taking a break from social media over the holidays.
Between last minute shopping, travel planning and the constant influx of holiday parties, it's easy to feel stressed out. Not saying yes to every invitation can help.
VF Corporation reported in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday that it had been hit by a cyberattack.
There are so many discounted goodies from top brands like Ugg, Barefoot Dreams, Sunday Riley and Le Creuset.
'It can hold all your essentials,' the media maven gushed. 'And hooray for all the color options!'
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
Scott Pianowski reveals a list of overlooked players who can help your fantasy hockey team.
Montross was part of the 1993 championship team that beat Michigan's Fab 5, and was a first-round draft pick in 1994.
It’s the calm before the storm of the conference season when basketball teams are on break for academic finals, and those that are playing are putting up blowout scores against lesser opponents.
The James Webb Space Telescope has a treat to celebrate the upcoming second anniversary of its launch. NASA and the ESA, which operate the craft alongside the CSA, shared a dazzling new image of the icy planet Uranus.
Acura has opened reservations for its first fully electric vehicle (EV). Starting today, you can order the Acura ZDX at around $60,000 for a baseline model with a single-motor (rear-wheel-drive) powertrain.
Flipboard is the latest mainstream app to officially join the fediverse, the collection of decentralized services that run on the ActivityPub protocol.
Mason Rudolph will try to keep the Steelers in the playoff hunt in Week 16.
Fed officials are pushing back against the expectations for interest rate cuts that have lifted stocks.
Many people gain weight during the holidays. Here's why, along with healthy ways to avoid it.
We’ll see if Purdue lasts longer in the top spot this time around.
From a retro speaker that looks way more expensive than it is to a board game with nearly 35,000 fans.
Hackers stole the sensitive personal information of more than 14.6 million Mr. Cooper customers, the mortgage and loan giant has confirmed. In a filing with Maine's attorney general's office, Mr. Cooper said the hackers stole customer names, addresses, dates of birth and phone numbers, as well as customer Social Security numbers and bank account numbers. Mr. Cooper previously said that customer banking information was stored by a third-party company and believed to be unaffected.
Shared a fan: 'It's fun to hear from family you haven’t seen or met in over 70 years.'
The Tesla Cybertruck was spotted in Michigan the week before Christmas as the EV truck appears to be making its way to the public.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.