Social Media Buzz: DeSantis v. Newsom, the Queen, Figma, Cardi B

(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

Most Read from Bloomberg

BUZZING HEADLINES:

The argument over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s contentious flight of Venezuelan asylum seekers to Massachusetts widened to conflict between possible contenders for the US presidency -- and to their respective hair-care products.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, challenged DeSantis to debate the move, accusing the Republican governor of “playing politics with people’s lives.” DeSantis mocked Newsom earlier on Friday for asking the US Department of Justice to investigate the flight as well as the transport by Texas of migrants to northern cities, saying “his hair gel is interfering with his brain function.” Newsom, in calling for debate, tweeted hat he’d bring his gel but told DeSantis: “You bring your hairspray.” The governors are considered top possibilities for their parties’ presidential nomination.

The UK is saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth in a particularly British way, with an orderly queue to pay respects to her coffin that at one point was 24 hours long. By Saturday the line had shrunk back to about 12 hours.

BUZZING COMPANIES:

Wall Street analysts didn’t mince words over FedEx’s landslide miss of its forecast for the current quarter and its withdrawal of full-year guidance. It was the “weakest set of results we’ve seen relative to expectations in our ~20 years of analyzing companies,” researchers at Deutsche Bank AG said. The stock finished down 21% on Friday.

While early investors in Figma, the design software startup, reaped a windfall of at least $2 billion from its sale to Adobe for $20 billion, some creatives are questioning what changes might come to the platform. At least for now, nothing, according to Figma’s co-founder and chief executive officer, Dylan Field. “When we started Figma, our stated vision was to ‘eliminate the gap between imagination and reality.’ I believe we can reach this goal substantially faster through our plan to join forces with Adobe,” he said in a blog post.

Story continues

BUZZING TWEETS:

Rapper Cardi B weighed in on the US economy, noting that interest rates are on the rise as the Federal Reserve tries to tame inflation, and “rent is over the top high.” She also referenced the housing shortage, an issue around the world, from the US to Canada and Singapore.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.