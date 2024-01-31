Social media CEOs testify on child sexual exploitation to US Congress

Chief executives from five major social media firms arrived in Congress on Wednesday morning to face questioning about alleged harms to young users caused by their platforms.

The hearing, titled “Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis”, promises to “examine and investigate the plague of online child sexual exploitation”, according to a statement from the US Senate judiciary committee. In attendance are chief executive officers including Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, Linda Yaccarino of X (formerly Twitter), Shou Zi Chew of TikTok, Evan Spiegel of Snap, and Jason Citron of Discord.

In a speech on Tuesday preceding the hearing, Senator Dick Durbin said combating dangers faced by children online has been one of his “top priorities” as chair of the committee and said he plans to ask executives “what they’re doing to make their platforms inaccessible to child sex offenders”.

“As recently as last week, some have launched new child safety measures that are long overdue, but it should not take a hearing before the Senate judiciary committee to finally get these companies to prioritize child safety,” he said. “Because these changes are half measures at best, I welcome the opportunity to question them about what more needs to be done.”

Executives appearing in Congress are expected to highlight controls and tools introduced to manage children’s online experiences and mitigate harm. In prepared remarks, Zuckerberg stated that Meta has introduced more than 30 such tools over the last eight years, including controls that let parents set time limits for app usage and see who their children are following and engaging with online. He added that Meta has spent $20bn on safety and security since 2016 and employs about 40,000 people to address such concerns.

“We’re committed to protecting young people from abuse on our services, but this is an ongoing challenge,” he said. “As we improve defenses in one area, criminals shift their tactics, and we have to come up with new responses.”

A two-year Guardian investigation suggested that Meta was struggling to prevent criminals from using its platforms to buy and sell children for sex. New Mexico’s attorney general sued Meta in early December, alleging the company “enabled adults to find, message and groom minors” for sexual exploitation. Damning internal documents have emerged from the suit.

Wednesday’s hearing comes amid a growing body of reports about negative impacts of social media on youth mental health, including a warning from the US surgeon general in 2023 about the “profound” risks of child social media use, explosive revelations from the former Facebook employee Frances Haugen regarding Meta products’ impacts on young users, and intensifying calls from parents of children affected by online harms to make change.

Members of Congress are likely to highlight potential legislative solutions to concerns about children online, including the Kids Online Safety Act – a bill that has been endorsed by a number of advocacy groups but has been criticized by others for serious privacy and censorship concerns. Snap Inc endorsed the bill, while the other companies represented at the hearing have opposed it. Alongside the hearing, Durbin has also promoted his bill, the Stop CSAM Act, which some groups say also raises civil rights concerns due to its targeting of encryption.

Parents and experts have argued the tools implemented by the tech companies are not enough and put the onus of protecting children on users rather than the companies, and say more needs to be done.

“Parents, young people, and advocates are within their right to be more than skeptical of these companies,” said Sacha Haworth, executive director of the Tech Oversight Project. “History will judge them by their actions and what they did or didn’t do to usher in meaningful protections for kids. We need more than just words. We need action, and we need a vote.”