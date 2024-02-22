Social media challenge issued to Guernsey County 4-Hers next week

CAMBRIDGE − 4-H members and volunteers will be recognized during Guernsey County 4-H Week, Feb. 25 to March 2. Activities will include a daily social media challenge for members. These include:

4-H'ers ride in the 2022 Junior Fair parade at the Guernsey County Fair.

Social Media Sunday – Get everyone talking about Guernsey County 4-H Week by sharing how 4-H is “Helping Youth Thrive” on social media. Tell your friends and family how 4-H impacted you or your family.

Member Monday – Encourage someone to become a 4-H member. Encourage them to attend 4-H kick off from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Buckeye Trail Elementary to learn more. Check out http://go.osu.edu/gc4hkickoff.

Take a Minute Tuesday − Take a few minutes to think about the 4-H projects you want to enroll in this year. If not sure, check out Ohio’s 4-H Project Central, https://projectcentral.ohio4h.org/.

Wear it Wednesday – Wear green and show your 4-H spirit.

Throwback Thursday – Share your favorite 4-H memory on social media.

Fashion Friday − Wear your favorite 4-H clothing to school or work.

Say Thank You, Saturday – Take time today to say thank you to those who have made your 4-H experience memorable. Write a thank you or two as you start the new 4-H year.

Guernsey County 4-H'ers at the 2023 summer camp.

To learn more about how to get started in 4-H, visit http://guernsey.osu.edu. You can find information about the various community clubs in Guernsey County at http://go.osu.edu/gcfindaclub and check out all the projects available by flipping through the online version of the Family Guide at https://ohio4h.org/familyguide.

Enrollment can be completed online through April 1. For more information, contact Michelle Fehr at fehr.19@osu.edu or 740-489-5300.

Submitted by Guernsey County OSU Extension Office.

