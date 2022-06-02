Social media dispute led to woman’s fatal shooting by 10-year-old neighbor, investigators say

Orlando police say an argument over a social media post led to a woman being shot and killed by a 10-year-old girl Monday night.

The girl’s mother, 31-year-old Lakrisha Isaac, went before a judge Wednesday to face multiple charges related to the shooting. Her bond was set at $50,000.

According to Isaac’s arrest report, the whole confrontation started over a social media dispute.

Witnesses told police Isaac approached the victim, 41-year-old Lashun Rodgers, and started a confrontation that led to a physical fight.

During the fight, witnesses say Isaac’s 10-year-old daughter pulled a gun from a bag her mother handed her and shot Rodgers in the face.

According to the report, the girl was heard yelling “you shouldn’t have messed with my mother” immediately after the shooting.

Isaac’s arrest report also says she took the gun from her daughter and pointed it Rodgers’ boyfriend before walking back into her own apartment.

According to the report, the girl said she knew Rodgers was dead and that her mother was drunk and trying to talk to Rodgers “woman to woman.”

Isaac refused to answer any of the investigators’ questions, the report states. She told them she got involved in the situation because she has anger issues.

The Florida Department of Children and Families has not responded to requests for any records they have for Isaac.

