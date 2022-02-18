How a social media exchange about COVID led to a failed lawsuit against CoxHealth

Samantha Cherry filed a civil lawsuit filed against CoxHealth and its CEO, Steve Edwards, in August 2020. It was decided in court this week in Greene County in favor of CoxHealth.

An Ozark woman's lawsuit against CoxHealth was decided in a Greene County courthouse this week, with the jury deliberating just 40 minutes after a three-day trial before ruling in the hospital system's favor.

Here's what to know about the lawsuit, how it played out in court and what's likely to happen next.

Dispute began on Facebook, Twitter

Samantha Cherry, an Ozark real estate agent and single parent, filed a lawsuit against CoxHealth and its president and CEO, Steve Edwards, in August 2020 following a social media exchange.

The suit came a few weeks after Cherry tried on Aug. 2 of that year to log on to Cox's telemedicine service while seeking a consultation for her child's ear pain.

Cherry took to Facebook to "vent," in her words, after she was dissatisfied with the requirement from Cox's "virtual visit" service that the word "COVID" be used as a promotional code, as the News-Leader reported last year.

"COVID WARNING!!!," Cherry wrote at the beginning of a detailed Facebook post decorated with seven emoji symbols representing feelings of anger and concern. "I wasn't associating the word COVID with my son anywhere!!!" she wrote.

Cherry's post quickly seemed to gain traction online. About a half-hour after it was posted, it attracted enough reactions and shares that a local nonprofit director and a health department official sent screenshots of Cherry's post to Kaitlyn McConnell, then the chief spokesperson for Cox.

Starting on Facebook around midday on a Sunday afternoon, the affair moved to Twitter that evening, where Edwards responded to the brouhaha. Edwards' tweet said, "In March, Cox decided to provide free COVID telemedicine to address the uninsured and reduce exposure risk. In the software, a coupon code had to be chosen instead of insurance field, 'COVID' It was a public service. I regret anyone would think it is part of a conspiracy theory."

Steve Edwards, CoxHealth president and CEO, testified in court this week as Cox defended itself against a lawsuit filed by Ozark resident Samantha Cherry.

Edwards also screenshotted an early version of Cherry's Facebook post, without redacting Cherry's name or that of her underage child, for whom she'd sought the virtual visit.

(The News-Leader is not reproducing Cherry's Facebook post or Edwards' Twitter message to accompany this report because the media contain an apparent reference to the first name of Cherry's underage son.)

Why did Samantha Cherry sue CoxHealth?

Cherry argued that the public Twitter message posted by Edwards was libelous, defamatory, violated the medical privacy of her child and damaged her business reputation as a real estate agent. She also claimed she had been harmed "psychologically, physically and emotionally" by the tweet.

Cherry sought $5 million in damages, plus attorney and court costs, and wanted the court to order the posts that offended her to be taken down.

More: How the tense, three-day jury trial played out in CoxHealth's social media lawsuit win

What happened when the case went to trial in Greene County court?

The trial began Monday, Feb. 14 and stretched over at least nine hours Tuesday before wrapping up before lunchtime Wednesday.

Cherry was represented in the lawsuit by former Springfield City Council member and mayoral candidate Kristi Fulnecky.

Fulnecky argued in court that Cherry's Facebook "venting" was a "personal" post, though shortly after Cherry made the post, it was set to public distribution and accessible by anyone online, according to screenshots presented in court.

In court Monday, Fulnecky argued that the behavior of Cox and its CEO was deeply unfair and that Edwards was essentially calling Cherry a "conspiracy theorist." She later told jurors that "I like to refer to this as a David and Goliath case."

Cox's attorney argued that Cherry had not experienced business or health fallout from Edwards' tweeting two years ago, contrary to the claims in her lawsuit.

Cox officials told the court they weren't worried about Cherry's "venting" so much as the accusations by commenters that the system was "doing something wrong," in the words of McConnell, the former spokesperson.

Edwards said he posted to Twitter hoping he could dispel misinformation about why Cox used a common disease word as a promo code for free health care.

"I felt it was the right thing to do, and I would do it again," Edwards said in court.

CoxHealth's legal team also argued that Cherry had aggressively courted publicity in the case.

Ozark resident Samantha Cherry's lawsuit against CoxHealth and CEO Steve Edwards went to court this week in Greene County. The jury found in favor of Cox.

On Tuesday as the lunch hour ended, Cordonnier whittled away all but one claim made by Cherry from even being considered by the jury, saying Fulnecky and Cherry had presented "no evidence whatsoever" to support a finding of "actual malice," so punitive damages in the case were out of the question.

The judge appeared critical of Fulnecky's handling of court procedures throughout the trial.

After the verdict in favor of Cox was delivered, Cherry said a motion for writ of mandamus "alleging that Judge Cordonnier is biased, conflicted, and at the very least, appears to not be impartial in this case" had been filed with a Missouri court of appeals. But by Wednesday afternoon, a panel of judges had denied the motion.

What's next?

"My only comment is that we will be filing an appeal," Cherry told the News-Leader in the courtroom Wednesday shortly after Cordonnier read the verdict.

"I don't feel like I got a fair shot" in the court system, Cherry added.

Cox, meanwhile, released a written statement through spokesperson Randy Berger: "We are pleased the jury reached a unanimous verdict in our favor and are grateful to have this matter resolved. Our intent throughout the pandemic has been to tell the truth and correct any misinformation. From the beginning, we have strongly believed that this case lacked merit. We placed our confidence and trust in the judicial system, and we are thankful to have this matter behind us."

