Social media fight turns deadly for 2 teens, Fresno police say. Video shared online

Thaddeus Miller
Police said Tuesday that two teens killed by gunfire in southeast Fresno early Tuesday had met with others to fight following a social media argument.

Officers responded to the shooting about 1:20 a.m. on Argyle Avenue, which is northeast of Kings Canyon Road and Clovis Avenue, after reports of a disturbance and shots fired, according to Fresno police.

Officers found an 18-year-old woman deceased from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. A 17-year-old boy who was also shot, and was described as being in a dating relationship with the other victim, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

The two came to the site of the violence after the 18-year-old and another woman had begun a verbal fight on social media, Lt. Paul Cervantes said.

Video shared online shows multiple people at the scene with at least one person carrying a bat, he said, before the gunfire began.

Cervantes said it was not immediately clear if any of the people involved lived in the area and why the location was chosen.

Police made a traffic stop of a car that left the scene carrying a 16-year-old and 21-year-old, but Cervantes said it’s too early to say if they were involved in the fight.

Anyone with information on the double homicide is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

Two people were killed in southeast Fresno on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
