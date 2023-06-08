Social media figure Kevin Lindke charged with 3 misdemeanors after June 1 meeting altercation

Local social media figure Kevin Lindke is facing three misdemeanor charges in connection to an altercation following a St. Clair County Board meeting last week that ended with two other subjects on the floor.

Lindke, 43, of East China, was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, assault and battery, and disorderly person jostling in district court on Wednesday afternoon.

Later that day, Lindke reiterated his belief that he was assaulted when his mobile devices, which he used to livestream county board committee meetings on June 1, were knocked from his possession and damaged.

Much of that interaction was also captured on a livestream and involved Rob Drewek, a partner at the Eddy Center development in St. Clair and whose project commissioners are weighing a loan extension for, as well as a third subject who attempted to intervene.

“Like I said, the videos speak for themselves,” Lindke said, “and it’s very interesting when you factor in my role in the community and in the part that I play in this community to see that I’m the only one at this point in time being charged with a crime over what happened last week.”

Kevin Lindke.

On Thursday, Assistant Port Huron Police Chief Brian Kerrigan said they did not expect to request any charges against the other two individuals.

St. Clair County Prosecutor Michael Wendling also confirmed no further charges had been requested for review.

“Nor have we asked them to submit that request based upon our review of the entire facts of the incident,” Wendling said via email.

The June 1 altercation was originally investigated after a panic button, alerting law enforcement, in the county meeting room was pressed as the final board committee session wrapped up.

Lindke, who’d interacted with Drewek early during county commissioners' discussion, approached the Eddy developer with a question about a $250,000 loan for the center that was first issued in 2021.

One livestreamed video, shared on Lindke’s Facebook page “Through My Eyes,” showed Lindke approach as Drewek attempted to leave. After Drewek swatted the camera away, the visuals were cut out before showing Drewek on the floor.

The third subject, a county employee, was shown putting himself between Lindke and Drewek in another video shared early Monday. Each asked the other not to touch them before the subject also fell to the floor.

Lindke is set for a pre-trial hearing at 1 p.m. on June 26 before Judge John Monaghan.

Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or jssmith@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jackie20Smith.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Kevin Lindke charged with 3 misdemeanors after June 1 meeting altercation