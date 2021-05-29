Twitter: Social media giant lists new 'Blue' subscription service

·2 min read
Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey gestures while interacting with students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in New Delhi on November 12, 2018.
Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey has previously said the company would diversify its revenue sources.

Twitter has listed a new subscription service on app stores, in an indication that the social media giant is preparing to trial the offering soon.

"Twitter Blue" is listed as an in-app purchase, priced at £2.49 in the UK and $2.99 in the US.

Twitter has given no further details, and declined to confirm online claims that the service could allow users to "undo" tweets.

It previously said it was working on special features for paid subscribers.

The firm wouldn't comment directly on the listing but highlighted to the BBC that it had previously announced plans to diversify its revenue sources.

Although "Twitter Blue" is now listed on app stores, it isn't yet fully enabled for users.

The BBC understands that pilot offerings of the subscription service are likely to start soon although it is unclear which countries it will be available in first.

According to technology blogger Jane Manchun Wong, who claims to be the first paying user of the service, it includes an "undo tweet" feature as well as a "reader mode" to make reading long threads easier. But Twitter has declined to confirm her claims.

The social media giant told the BBC that increasing "revenue durability" is the company's top objective.

The firm also plans to continue developing and experimenting with other ways to diversify its revenues beyond advertising this year and further ahead.

These plans could also include subscription services and other ways to offer individuals and businesses access to special features on the platform.

Twitter has also made clear that it will continue to focus on growing its advertising business.

Last month, the company launched a new "tip jar" feature that allowed people to send money to others on the social network.

Twitter said the feature was "an easy way to support the incredible voices that make up the conversation".

To begin with, only a select group of people can receive tips - a group Twitter said was made up of "creators", journalists, experts, and non-profits.

The function adds a small icon to a user's profile - on mobile devices only for now - with a drop-down menu for other payment providers such as PayPal, Venmo, or the Cash App, the latter two of which are popular in the United States.

But the announcement was not without controversy. Because the payment is made through those external systems, some Twitter users noticed that tipping a PayPal account lets the recipient know the postal address of the tip sender.

In other cases, the recipient's email address could be seen, whether or not any money was sent.

Reporting by Peter Hoskins.

You might also be interested in:

Facebook and Twitter's chief executives were asked during a US Senate hearing in November if there was evidence of their platforms being addictive.

Recommended Stories

  • Dodgers’ Bellinger ready to come off IL, to start Saturday

    Cody Bellinger is ready to return from a broken leg that's sidelined him for nearly two months.

  • Tennis-Another year, same question - Can anyone stop Nadal?

    Unbelievably, 13-times French Open champion Rafa Nadal is only third seed for this year's Roland Garros fortnight, below Daniil Medvedev who has never won a match on the Parisian clay. The Spaniard has also been lumped in the same side of the men's draw as his great rivals, world number one Novak Djokovic and the returning Roger Federer. Yet, it would still be a huge surprise if Nadal were not the last man standing when the tournament concludes on June 13.

  • Twitter Blue: What do you actually get for £2.49 a month?

    Expected features for the paid service are thought to include an 'undo' button — allowing users to recall tweets for a few seconds after sending them.

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Life insurance, myocarditis, CVS prizes & more

    Each week, we offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

    The remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school — one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation. Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation said in a news release that the remains were confirmed last weekend with the help of ground-penetrating radar. More bodies may be found because there are more areas to search on the school grounds, Casimir said Friday.

  • Matt Gaetz says $155k to close on yacht with his fiancee ‘went missing’

    ‘Rep Gaetz and Ms Luckey were the target of a financial crime,’ a spokesperson for Mr Gaetz told WFLA, saying he was ‘targeted by malicious actors’

  • New Yahoo News/YouGov poll: U.S. COVID worries fall to lowest level ever ahead of Memorial Day

    As America prepares to celebrate the start of another summer, the latest data demonstrates just how dramatically things have changed — for the better.

  • Texas sheriff fires 11 jail staffers over brutal beating of inmate who died in custody

    Inmate’s brutal beating and death is under criminal investigation

  • ‘Politics is Trump’: Furious reaction as Republicans vote down Capitol riot commission

    ‘I’m very very disappointed, very frustrated that politics is Trump, literally and figuratively,’ centrist Democrat Joe Manchin says

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’

  • Arizona Democrat stays mum on why she missed Capitol riot commission vote

    ‘She will be entering into the Congressional record that she would've voted yes,’ a spokesman for the Arizona senator says

  • Trump-loving church that uses guns in holy rituals buys compound near Waco, Texas

    The cult-like group’s leader wears a crown of bullets and carries a golden AR-15

  • These six Senate Republicans defied Trump to back Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a measure to begin a bipartisan congressional commission to investigate the Capitol riot, with only six Republicans voting to begin debate on the proposal before a final vote. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote. Five of the six Senate Republicans who backed the measure also voted to convict Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial.

  • Patient dies after being 'dropped' off operating table

    A patient has died after she was “dropped” off an operating table. Jeannette Shields, 70, had been receiving treatment in Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle for gall stones. Her husband, John, told the BBC that his wife broke her hip after leaving her bed to go to the lavatory by herself, after getting no response to her buzzer. Two days later she underwent surgery to repair it, after which he was called by the hospital to say that surgery had been successful, but they had “dropped her off the operating [table] after the surgery”, he said. “She had a great big bump on the back of her head and she just deteriorated and then she just passed away,” he added. “I’m really shocked.”

  • ‘Cut my throat, but don’t cut my beard’: Sikh immigrant, 64, forced to shave in Arizona prison

    His complaint alleges facial hair policies of prison in Arizona likely violate rights of many other prisoners

  • Death threats and the KKK: a monumental battle

    Ever since Camille Bennett began her campaign to relocate a Confederate statue in her hometown of Florence, Alabama, she has seen it all: threats, violent online messages and intimidation attempts. “There's one that stands out in my mind. A minister, a local minister said that if I keep running my mouth, it will need to be wired shut and I'll be drinking through a straw. So, you know, really, really a physical threat.” But her most harrowing experience, she says, occurred in 2017, when five Ku Klux Klansmen in hoods and robes heckled her at an event. “I was terrified, I wanted to leave…” But for those like Bennett committed to removing Confederate symbols, intimidation, as frightening as it can be, isn't the only obstacle - and sometimes isn’t even the most powerful. While many high-profile statues have come down, many others are still standing thanks to the political maneuverings of those who want the symbols to remain, and have succeeded, at least for now, through obscure laws or threats of lawsuits. It’s a tangled web that has so far stymied Bennett – whose mission for years has been to get the city of Florence to confront the meaning of Eternal Vigil, the white marble statue of a nameless Confederate private that stands in front of the county courthouse. "The Civil War was about slavery. So southerners were fighting to keep Black people enslaved, and it's as simple as that. Confederate monuments commemorate and celebrate the Civil War. So you put the two together and what you have are shrines to white supremacy." First, she proposed to erect next to the monument a statue of Dred Scott, who lived in Florence for 10 years in the 1800s and whose effort as an enslaved man to gain freedom led to a landmark Supreme Court ruling. But Lauderdale county – where Florence is located - turned her down. She then called for relocating Eternal Vigil to a Confederate cemetery less than a mile from the courthouse. "We're not asking to demolish the statue. But we came up with a compromise." But the Lauderdale County Commission's five members, all white Republican men, refused, citing a 2017 state law prohibiting the removal or relocation of monuments.That law is part of a larger effort by GOP lawmakers in several Southern states to prevent the removal of statues following a nationwide movement to topple Confederate monuments. Still, Bennett kept fighting. Last summer she and her supporters began marching in Florence to demand the statue’s relocation. By July, three Lauderdale County residents attempted to counter her actions by filing a civil lawsuit demanding the statue stay in place. Then, in October, the pendulum swung back in Bennett’s favor when the Florence City Council unanimously passed a resolution backing the relocation of the statue to the cemetery. But because the statue sits on county property, the city asked the county for permission to remove it – which the county refuses to do.Josh Dodd, chairman of the Lauderdale County Republican Party, who is white, is among those opposed to moving Eternal Vigil, saying (quote), "It's very important to a lot of people to remember the past and to remember those who died on both sides." In yet another twist, the mayor of Florence, Andy Betterton, was elected in November 2020 on a promise to relocate the statue. But now Betterton says his hands are tied because of the still unresolved civil lawsuit. During a public meeting filmed by Reuters, Betterton read aloud a letter from Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall which threatened to arrest any elected official who removed a historic monument or statue.BETTERTON, SPEAKING IN COURT: "And he went on to say that we are violating the oath of office and, yes, go to jail, and need to hire an attorney. I just don't have the money to hire an attorney to defend me against something like that." Betterton declined to be interviewed by Reuters. In a statement, he said the lawsuit has constrained him, but added (quote), "The removal and relocation of the statue is definitely one of my priorities, and I feel optimistic that we will see it removed." And Bennett, frustrated by all the political roadblocks, is still fighting: "One way or the other, we will prevail. What we do know is we'll never stop."

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • San Jose mass killer had 22,000 rounds of ammunition in his house

    Nine VTA employees and gunman died in California mass shooting

  • Palestinian killed by Israeli troops in West Bank protest

    A Palestinian man was shot and killed by Israeli troops on Friday during a protest against settlement expansion in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, health officials said. Dozens burned tires and threw stones at soldiers who fired live rounds, rubber bullets and tear gas. The Palestinian Health Ministry said a 26-year-old Palestinian man was killed by army fire and that five protesters were injured, including two by live fire.

  • 10 amazing deals you can get at REI's massive weekend sale

    Save big on hiking and camping essentials, pullovers, and sneakers during this massive Labor Day sale.