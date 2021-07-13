Social-media giants discuss racist abuse with PM

Artist repairs defaced mural of Marcus Rashford
A defaced mural of Marcus Rashford is restored

Boris Johnson is meeting social-media executives to discuss the online racism aimed at England footballers, as well as asking how their companies are tackling bullying.

Earlier, he told cabinet he would reiterate the urgent need for action ahead of new laws coming into force.

The Draft Online Safety Bill was published in May.

Racist abuse "from the dark spaces of the internet" needed to be stamped out, the prime minister told colleagues.

Under the current bill, technology companies will have a new legal duty of care to protect UK users from abuse.

And Ofcom will be given powers to fine social-media companies that fail to act, up to 10% of their global revenue.

'Corrosive culture'

The government's track record on tackling racism has been criticised.

England player Tyrone Mings accused the home secretary of "stoking the fire".

In response, a Home Office official referred BBC News to the Home Secretary's comments to Parliament, on Monday, in which she called on "everyone across society, and all institutions, to end the corrosive culture of racism".

The meeting, described by officials as a round table, will include representatives of:

  • Facebook

  • Instagram

  • TikTok

  • Twitter

  • Snapchat

None has yet publicly commented on the meeting.

Campaigners, including the Centre for Countering Digital Hate, have called for permanent social-media bans for anyone posting racist abuse.

The companies were already scheduled to attend Downing Street, as part of a reception with anti-bullying ambassadors, to celebrate the launch of the Don't Face it Alone campaign from youth charity The Diana Award.

