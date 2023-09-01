Social media helped snag suspect in break-in at home of UFC president

Police in Maine have arrested a 23-year-old man for the attempted burglary of the home of UFC president Dana White. Authorities received tips after video footage of the suspect was shared through social media.

In a news release, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said that in the early morning hours of Monday, officials received a report of an attempted burglary and responded to the property owned by White, which was occupied at the time of the incident.

White has been the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) since 2001. The Las Vegas-based company is the largest MMA promotion company in the world and offers popular pay-per-view fighting events. According to Forbes, UFC posted its best financial year in its history in 2022, and its owner, Endeavor, is now seeking to merge with WWE to form a separate publicly traded company.

Officials did not say if White was the occupant at the time of the attempted burglary, but officials said the occupant did not have contact with the suspect involved.

The suspect, who has been identified as Brady Cooper of Glenburn, Maine, fled the area in a vehicle before the first officer arrived. "The deputies were able to meet with a property manager and secure video footage of the suspect along with other evidence," the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said.

This man allegedly tried to break into Dana White's house last night. pic.twitter.com/krFV6qeDeF — 𝙍𝙪𝙚𝙗𝙚𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙧 🥇 (@realruebenking) August 28, 2023

White posted video on Instagram this week of a suspect attempting to break down his door. The video shows a man kicking at the door multiple times, and after failing he takes aim at the doorbell camera before running off. The video caption said: "2500 dollars to the first person to let the police in Levant know who this Moron is."

"When the video was shared through social media platforms, several tips were submitted to the Sheriff's Office," officials said, without specifying what the tips were and what platforms the video had been shared on.

Authorities processed the information and evidence and arrested Cooper, who has been charged with "two criminal offenses," the police statement said.

