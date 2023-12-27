Social media lights up as mangled, 3-legged SpaceX booster reaches Port Canaveral docks

Farewell, B1058.

#PortCanaveral was trending Wednesday after the mangled cylindrical base of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster floated home into the waters of Port Canaveral via a small watercraft flotilla following a Christmas mishap at sea.

Identified as B1058, this bashed-up booster tipped over atop its drone ship early Monday morning − Christmas Day − amid rough seas and gusty winds, SpaceX announced.

By 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, the three-legged space wreckage slowly motored along Port Canaveral, where spectators shot photos and video (see below).

The doomed booster completed its 19th and final flight — tops in the SpaceX fleet — by lifting off at 12:33 a.m. EST Saturday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. After stage separation on the Starlink 6-32 mission, the booster descended and landed on the drone ship Just Read the Instructions out on the Atlantic Ocean to embark on its ill-fated return voyage to the Space Coast.

"During transport back to Port (Canaveral) early this morning, the booster tipped over on the droneship due to high winds and waves. Newer Falcon boosters have upgraded landing legs with the capability to self-level and mitigate this type of issue," SpaceX officials said in a tweet.

Here's a roundup of photos and tweets with all the feels, documenting the loss of B1058.

Booster tipped over on SpaceX droneship Just Read the Instructions

Definitely an interesting day at the office! Here’s a snippet from my video of the battered SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster B1058 returning to Port Canaveral after tipping over amid rough seas 🚀 @Florida_Today story link: https://t.co/dcl4u20pzK pic.twitter.com/CkcymewvYZ — Rick Neale (@RickNeale1) December 26, 2023

SpaceX booster B1058 returns to Port Canaveral for the last time. It was raining lightly when it arrived, but the Sun came out as it slipped further into the channel.



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/QfOnSelKKV — Michael Seeley (@Mike_Seeley) December 26, 2023

It's a dreary and somber day today as the remnants of Falcon 9 Booster 1058 returns to Port Canaveral from its final mission - after an accident at sea. This Falcon 9 returned Americans to space after a nearly decade. pic.twitter.com/uqxwO0N7gF — Sean Cannon (@planetdeimos) December 26, 2023

Stunning photos: The toppled SpaceX booster, B1058, arrives at Port Canaveral

At Port Canaveral today. Booster remnants. pic.twitter.com/YimARan1gH — Karen Pappas (@KarenPappas16) December 26, 2023

B1058 arrives in Port Canaveral after its 19th and final trip to space. 🥲🚀



📸: me for @TLPN_Official pic.twitter.com/4E3tnt1odZ — Gavin R. 🚀 (@tweetsiphotos) December 26, 2023

Lessons learned.



JRTI carrying the remnants of Falcon 9 B1058.20 back in to Port Canaveral this afternoon, following its unfortunate demise against strong winds and rough seas in the Atlantic.



📸 - @NASASpaceflight



📺 - https://t.co/pWsv50gmvY pic.twitter.com/u1Wrfx9lWo — Max Evans (@_mgde_) December 26, 2023

Additional photos of B1058 entering Port Canaveral after its 19th flight.



Sad to see this booster go 😔 pic.twitter.com/gEXujcgGSD — Gavin R. 🚀 (@tweetsiphotos) December 26, 2023

An extremely rare look inside of a Falcon 9 rocket as half of historic Booster 1058 returns home to Port Canaveral after an accident in poor weather. pic.twitter.com/p6VxPi6nMU — Sean Cannon (@planetdeimos) December 26, 2023

Many thanks to @SpaceOffshore for monitoring B1058 movements. I was able to get to Port Canaveral in time to snap some photos. pic.twitter.com/ig0HQ18cFR — Marek Cyzio (@MarekCyzio) December 26, 2023

There is no immunity to misadventure, no matter the stature. Keep moving forward.



Follow along in the process of removing the lonesome RP-1 tank section of B1058 from JRTI here ⬇️



📺 - https://t.co/pWsv50gmvY



📸 - @NASASpaceflight pic.twitter.com/inliNBLdBl — Max Evans (@_mgde_) December 26, 2023

Falcon 9 B1058 🫡🇺🇸🚀🪱



A portion of the record-setting Falcon 9 booster remains on board the Just Read the Instructions droneship. After its 19th launch and landing, the vehicle tipped over in rough seas during the transit back to Port Canaveral, and its top portion broke off.… pic.twitter.com/TaYhgmHL9R — John Kraus (@johnkrausphotos) December 26, 2023

A couple more shots of B1058.

📷by me. pic.twitter.com/KxuF10eyMQ — Pete Carstens (@CarstensPete) December 27, 2023

JRTI and the remnants of Falcon 9 B1058 have returned to Port Canaveral.



The booster tipped over in rough seas following its 19th landing after completing a historic run of human spaceflight and satellite deployment missions, starting with the Demo-2 launch in May 2020. pic.twitter.com/hBNv8qy6pn — John Kraus (@johnkrausphotos) December 26, 2023

Views of B1058 on the deck of Just Read the Instructions. Starlink 6-32 was the 19th launch and landing of this booster. The crew encountered rough conditions not far from Port Canaveral. Farewell old friend. @NASASpaceflight SCL views:https://t.co/lIR57w4WqB pic.twitter.com/6rew5JDySI — Julia Bergeron (@julia_bergeron) December 26, 2023

😢



“A portion of the record-setting Falcon 9 booster remains on board the Just Read the Instructions droneship. After its 19th launch and landing, the vehicle tipped over in rough seas during the transit back to Port Canaveral, and its top portion broke off.” pic.twitter.com/tRG55RnT1y — Tesla Dojo 🦋 (@tesladoj0) December 26, 2023

As she entered the port, Booster #1058 pushed her luck. Talked with someone who chained it down, said they did everything they could. pic.twitter.com/2iWHqa86hS — SpaceCoastPictures (@John_Winkopp) December 26, 2023

It'll be interesting to see how they remove B1058 from JRTI. Will they remove the legs first? Crane the entire thing off? #RIP1058 pic.twitter.com/QDzVN1JoQS — Miranda 💫 (@FLsunshine4me2) December 26, 2023

SpaceX Falcon 9 booster #B1058, final recovery: 9 Merlin engines and the recovery team. pic.twitter.com/mZ7OJRyxYT — Michael Seeley (@Mike_Seeley) December 26, 2023

The saddest mandatory booster selfie.

B1058, a final farewell pic.twitter.com/P7e8TdQUCV — Julia Bergeron (@julia_bergeron) December 26, 2023

Space fans mourn the loss of NASA 'worm' logo

For those @NASA livery fans, the beautiful WORM logo did make it back to Port Canaveral today 😏 pic.twitter.com/wHdzFtUnAI — Jerry Pike (@JerryPikePhoto) December 26, 2023

A final farewell to B1058 👋🚀♥️



After its record-breaking 19th mission, Falcon 9 B1058 tipped over on the droneship during its transport back to Port Canaveral due to high winds and waves.



B1058 was historic in many ways. It was the only booster with NASA's logos because of… pic.twitter.com/Jg0j2uAdO7 — Jenny Hautmann (@JennyHPhoto) December 26, 2023

Farewell, B1058: This tweet says it all

If I were still down in Port Canaveral, I'd throw flowers into the water as the empty droneship passed. — Stig the White (@StigTheWhite) December 26, 2023

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX Falcon 9 bashed up booster back at Florida cruise ship port