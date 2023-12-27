Social media lights up as mangled, 3-legged SpaceX booster reaches Port Canaveral docks

Rick Neale and Jennifer Sangalang, Florida Today
·6 min read

Farewell, B1058.

#PortCanaveral was trending Wednesday after the mangled cylindrical base of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster floated home into the waters of Port Canaveral via a small watercraft flotilla following a Christmas mishap at sea.

Identified as B1058, this bashed-up booster tipped over atop its drone ship early Monday morning − Christmas Day − amid rough seas and gusty winds, SpaceX announced.

By 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, the three-legged space wreckage slowly motored along Port Canaveral, where spectators shot photos and video (see below).

The doomed booster completed its 19th and final flight — tops in the SpaceX fleet — by lifting off at 12:33 a.m. EST Saturday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. After stage separation on the Starlink 6-32 mission, the booster descended and landed on the drone ship Just Read the Instructions out on the Atlantic Ocean to embark on its ill-fated return voyage to the Space Coast.

"During transport back to Port (Canaveral) early this morning, the booster tipped over on the droneship due to high winds and waves. Newer Falcon boosters have upgraded landing legs with the capability to self-level and mitigate this type of issue," SpaceX officials said in a tweet.

Here's a roundup of photos and tweets with all the feels, documenting the loss of B1058.

Booster tipped over on SpaceX droneship Just Read the Instructions

Stunning photos: The toppled SpaceX booster, B1058, arrives at Port Canaveral

Space fans mourn the loss of NASA 'worm' logo

Farewell, B1058: This tweet says it all

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX Falcon 9 bashed up booster back at Florida cruise ship port

Recommended Stories