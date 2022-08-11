Social media model arrested in Hawaii for murder
Law enforcement in Hawaii on Wednesday arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.
Law enforcement in Hawaii on Wednesday arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.
Clenney was arrested in Hawaii in connection with a stabbing death of a man in Miami on April 3.
The singer has a lot to celebrate these days after her song hit No. 1 on the charts.
Law enforcement in Hawaii on Wednesday arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. Hawaii County police said in a statement they assisted the U.S. Marshals Service as they arrested the 26-year-old in Laupahoehoe, which is on the Big Island. Officers used an arrest warrant issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida.
At a town hall meeting in Mineral Wells, Texas, Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic candidate for Texas governor, lashed out at an audience member who was reportedly laughing at O'Rourke's comments about the Uvalde school shooting. "It may be funny to you, motherf***er, but it's not funny to me," said O'Rourke, receiving applause from the audience.
The deadly 60,389-acre McKinney fire in Siskiyou County, California, reached 60 percent containment on Wednesday, August 10, according to official reports.This footage posted to the US Forest Service – Klamath National Forest Facebook page shows a Chinook helicopter dipping into the Scott River in Siskiyou County, California. In a caption accompanying the post, the department said firefighters were “working to gain depth on the containment line and keep the fire in its current footprint.”The Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services confirmed four people died as a result of the McKinney fire.The US Forest Service said one of the fire’s victims was a Klamath National Forest lookout. Credit: U.S. Forest Service – Klamath National Forest via Storyful
A Miami-Dade police officer was badly injured Wednesday following an afternoon crash on Florida’s Turnpike, according to authorities.
It smells amazing, but most importantly, it really cleans. The post Kris Jenner’s cleaning product brand has a ‘calm’ scent that smells so good, I’m searching for more things to clean appeared first on In The Know.
Back in 2020, Paul "PK" Kemsley revealed his incredible teeth transformation at the hands of Dr. Sam Saleh. Around the same time, Dorit Kemsley went in for a smile tweak of her own. And in the August 10 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we got a closer look at the couple's before-and-after photos and we learned more about why they each opted for veneers. "About two years ago, PK decided to get his teeth done. PK is like basically smiling all the time now," Dorit said in the episod
Thousands of students will find out which sorority has accepted them in a ritual that has become a favorite on TikTok.
Anne Heche in critical condition, on ventilator after crash; Dolly Parton celebrates book program in Ohio; Kenan Thompson of "SNL" to host Emmy Awards. (Aug.10)
Reynolds explained that he "slid into" Rob McElhenney's DMs and the two conspired to buy part of a Welsh soccer team — without consulting Lively
The Astros ace, back from Tommy John surgery, is authoring one of the most impressive seasons on record.
His family said he “loved picking flowers” and spending time with his wife, the love of his life.
The girl’s remains were found in Dona Ana County, New Mexico, about 50 miles north of El Paso, Texas.
The Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act would grant Medicare the authority to negotiate drug prices and cap out-of-pocket costs at $2,000 a year.
"She sounds like a little Minion..."
Dwier Brown remembers the moment he realized the major impact his role in “Field of Dreams” had on people.
If you're wondering when Megan Thee Stallion is going to drop some new music, the rapper says "it's almost that time." To hype fans for what's to come, she dropped a cinematic teaser titled "Traumazine." Set at a funeral, the trailer captures Meg donning all black as she first walks through a crowd of people also dressed in all-black attire and straight to a casket, where she places some flowers.
Kevin Federline's upcoming interview — which Britney Spears has already spoken out against — won't air in full because it's "too hurtful."
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Agent Harold Duane Poole was waiting with his semiautomatic service rifle — and an explanation — when deputies arrived at his sprawling wooded property on a warm spring night last year and found a bullet-riddled body near the driveway. A veteran of the DEA’s military-style commando teams, Poole acknowledged he fatally shot a mentally ill neighbor just minutes after calling law enforcement to report the man was trespassing on his land – yet again – “out of his mind" and threatening him with a rock. “I’m going to kill you!” Poole recalled Chase Brewer yelling before he responded by firing eight high-powered rounds, striking the man in the chest, gut and hip.