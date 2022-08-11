Social media model arrested in Hawaii for murder

Bravo

Back in 2020, Paul "PK" Kemsley revealed his incredible teeth transformation at the hands of Dr. Sam Saleh. Around the same time, Dorit Kemsley went in for a smile tweak of her own. And in the August 10 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we got a closer look at the couple's before-and-after photos and we learned more about why they each opted for veneers. "About two years ago, PK decided to get his teeth done. PK is like basically smiling all the time now," Dorit said in the episod