Social media personality and OnlyFans star Celina Powell got busted in Miami (again)

OnlyFans star and internet drama queen Celina Powell faked being pregnant by Offset and got caught. Powell accused Snoop Dogg of cheating, only to get called out again when the rap legend showed it to be part of one of his many television shows, “Clout Chasers.”

South Florida law enforcement would say Powell’s needs to stop faking that she can drive because she keeps getting caught, most recently Monday night.

An arrest report says after making a right turn without a turn signal off Southwest 137th Avenue onto Southwest 18th Street, Miami-Dade police stopped Powell. She was given a verbal warning about not using the turn signal, a common method of driving in South Florida. Then she was arrested on a charge of habitually driving on a suspended license.

The “habitually” wasn’t because she spent New Year’s Eve with Miami-Dade Corrections on the exact same charge, as she details in a YouTube video. Nor does it mention the incident in Surfside last June when the Denver resident got a ticket claiming she went 45 mph in a 30 mph zone, also without a license. The arrest report does mention, however, that her license was revoked in Colorado for being a habitual traffic offender.

I went to jail again lmfao — CELINA POWELL (@itscelinapowell) March 9, 2021

For someone adept at social media and whose Miami address is listed as a pricey luxury Brickell apartment, Powell seems on bad terms with the technology of ride sharing.

How Pitbull wound up owning a racing team and becoming an unlikely ambassador for NASCAR

‘So irresponsible’: Miami rap duo City Girls just got slammed for their packed concert